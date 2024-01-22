Ayodhya, Lucknow skies buzzing with 100 chartered flights over the weekend

The skies above Ayodhya and Lucknow were abuzz with the arrival of around 100 chartered flights on Saturday and Sunday, carrying scores of VVIPs to witness and partake in the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in the Ayodhya temple. Ayodhya and Lucknow were abuzz carrying scores of VVIPs to witness and partake in the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in the Ayodhya temple. (Representational Image)(AP)

Director of Maharishi Valmiki Airport, Ayodhya, Vinod Kumar, said: “There was extraordinary coordination between air traffic control and other concerned departments, ground staff ensuring flawless execution of each flight’s arrival and departure. Despite the surge in air traffic, meticulous planning left no room for anything extraordinary.”

“Amid the star-studded arrivals, the airport of Ayodhya became hubs of activity, managing the influx of VVIPs with precision and professionalism. The strategic parking of flights in various nearby locations facilitated smooth operations, reflecting seamless coordination among the aviation and security teams. The efficiency extended to parking arrangements, with flights directed to Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Kushinagar and Lucknow,” he added.

Kumar further stated: “As the airport continues to witness a steady stream of chartered flights, so remains in the spotlight, with the events unfolding carrying a weight of cultural, political, and historical significance. The collective efforts of aviation authorities, security forces, and airport staff contribute to the successful execution of this grand spectacle, leaving an indelible mark on the skies and in the hearts of those who bear witness to this extraordinary moment in time.”

Commenting on the extraordinary traffic on Saturday and Sunday, Kumar said: “Every movement of the plane was meticulously planned; nothing went wrong. We are still very busy welcoming and arranging the departure of VVIPs.”

However, some chartered flights are expected to depart on Tuesday, possibly carrying back the VVIPs who graced the occasion. An official from Ayodhya airport, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said: “The staff was happy to welcome stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Rajnikant, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Sonu Nigam, Anuradha Paudwal, Shankar Mahadevan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranawat, etc. No one can expect a better opening month of any airport with such VVIP flights.”

Meanwhile, the Lucknow airport spokesperson highlighted the continuous influx of VVIPs, with more than 12 chartered flights arriving on Monday morning and eight chartered flights landing the day before. This influx of high-profile individuals showcases the significance of the events in Ayodhya.

Security measures were paramount, given the high-profile nature of the visitors. Heavy deployment of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Rapid Action Force was ensured in and around Lucknow and Ayodhya airports. The heightened security measures also extended to restrictions on visitor passes, with access denied until January 27, underscoring the sensitivity and importance of the ongoing events.