Ayodhya saints seek ban on Adipurush

Head priest of Ram Janmabhoomi Acharya Satyendra Das, 82, along with other influential Ayodhya saints have sought a ban on the movie ‘Adipurush’.

They claimed that the film has misrepresented the characters of Ramayana and shown Hindu deities in a ‘distorted’ manner.

“The movie has distorted Hindu deities. Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman as well as Ravana have been presented in totally different manner. It depicts our deities in completely different form against what we have read and known so far,” Das added.

“Lord Hanuman has been shown with a beard and without moustache. Similarly, other deities have been completely distorted. This movie should be banned,” he added.

Raju Das, the priest of Hanuman Garhi temple, too sought a ban on the movie.

“Bollywood is hell bent on distorting Hindu religion. The movie Adipurush is another example of how it is least concerned about Hindu sentiments,” said Raju Das.

Recently, Adipurush teaser was released in Ayodhya at an event organised at the Ram Ki Paidi ghat.

The Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth, among the most powerful body of Ayodhya saints, too has backed the demand for a movie ban.