Ayodhya set to have cruise service on Saryu in November

Pilgrims and tourists will soon get the opportunity to sail on the Saryu river in Ayodhya on a state-of-the-art luxury cruise ship.

Known as the Ramayana Cruise Service, it is all set to start in Ayodhya before Deepotsav, scheduled in the first week of November.

Operators of Alaknanda Cruiseline, which launched the Alaknanda cruise service in Varanasi three years ago, will operate the Ramayan Cruise Service as well with the support of the state tourism department, said a senior official familiar with the matter.

Over 50% of the preparations have been completed to launch the service that will enable tourists to experience a blend of spirituality with luxury, he added.

Vikas Malaviya, the director of Alaknanda Cruiseline, said, “We are very thrilled to launch the first-ever luxury cruise service— Ramayan Cruise Service— on the holy Saryu river in Ayodhya. We aim to give a mesmerising experience to the pilgrims. The ship will sail on the Saryu from one ghat to another.”

“The cruise will have all luxury and facilities. At the same time, it will be equipped with all the essential safety and security features as per international standards. Interiors of the cruise are based on the theme of the Ramcharitmanas. As the devotees board the cruise, they will have a spiritual experience owing to the theme. The cruise ship has large glass windows in order that the pilgrims and devotees may experience and enjoy the beauty of the ghats,” he said.

The 90-minute-long trip will be called the Ramcharitmanas Tour, Malviya said.

“It would cover Ram Ghat, Laxman Ghat, Guptar Ghat and other ghats of the Saryu. The entire trip will be of around 16 kilometres,” he said.

“Devotees would board the cruise at Ram Ki Paidi Naya Ghat. A film on important events from the birth of Lord Ram to his rajyabhishek (anointment) is being made exclusively for the trip. The film will be shown to the tourists and pilgrims on board the cruise, said Malviya.

The tour will also have selfie points inspired by episodes of the Ramayana.

After completion of the tour, the passengers will get off the cruise boat and attend the Saryu aarti, said Malviya.

Equipped with a kitchen and pantry, the cruise vessel is being made in Kolkata and will reach Ayodhya in the first week of November. It has a hybrid engine system and bio-toilets.

Malviya said he sought help from the department of tourism for the launch of the service and the officials gave a very positive response.

Regional tourism officer (Varanasi) Keertiman Srivastava said if they ask, the kind of help and support was given to the Alaknanda Cruise service in Varanasi at the time of its launch, the same will be given to Ramayan Cruise Service in Ayodhya.