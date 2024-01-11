Ayodhya under 24x7 vigil of 10K CCTvs

close_game
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 11, 2024 07:16 PM IST

The final security plan, force deployment and traffic diversions will be finalised in the next two days after getting the final programme of the Prime Minister’s visit on January 22, the police said

Around 10,000 close circuit television (CCTv) cameras have been installed at different strategic locations in Ayodhya in view of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, said UP Police director general (DG), law and order, Prashant Kumar, here on Thursday.

He said the final security plan, force deployment and traffic diversions will be finalised in the next two days after getting the final programme of the Prime Minister’s visit on January 22. “Traffic diversions for heavy vehicles will be enforced for 17 or 18 January after analysing the requirement. Heavy vehicles will be diverted to other routes from Lucknow, Kanpur and other districts to avert traffic congestion in Ayodhya,” he emphasised.

He said the police officials concerned are visiting and camping in Ayodhya to give final shape to the security and traffic arrangements. He said extra police personnel have already been provided to Government Railway Police (GRP) for enhanced security at the Ayodhya Dham railway station and trains approaching Ayodhya from different places. Besides, security at bus stations in Ayodhya will also be enhanced, he added.

“The routine security plan for the newly constructed Ram Temple and its vicinity as well as entire Ayodhya will be finalised after analysing daily footfall of visitors and devotees. The permanent allocation for Ayodhya police apprehending a terror threat in Ayodhya is also likely to be increased,” he emphasised and added. “Inspector General (IG) of Police, Ayodhya Range, Praveen Kumar, is coordinating with the top brass over this issue.”

