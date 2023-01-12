AYUSH has potential to make India hub of health tourism: U.P. CM Yogi

Stressing the importance of traditional medicine systems, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) has the potential to make India a hub of health tourism. On the first day of his two-day visit to Varanasi, Yogi inaugurated the Aghoreshwar Bhagwan Ram Yoga and Naturopathy Research Centre here.

In his address, the CM said, “Today, the entire world is adopting our ancient system of medicine. The double engine government (in the Centre and in U.P.) is working dedicatedly to promote AYUSH system of medicine and the religious institutes should also contribute towards the same.”

The CM said earlier people used to go to the developed countries for treatment. “However, today the entire world is looking towards improving health through ancient Indian knowledge and tradition,” he said.

Remembering Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, the CM said it was Swami Vivekananda who informed the world about India’s eternal Hindu religion, Vedas and philosophy. The day is celebrated as the National Youth Day.

The CM said Aghor tradition in India’s Shaivite tradition is such a form of spiritual practice that connects with the divine while living in the world and from a practical point of view, with social justice by uniting the society in one thread.

“Aghor tradition has contributed in building an egalitarian society by removing all kinds of discrimination in the society,” Yogi added. He said in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi formed the ministry of AYUSH by combining scattered AYUSH systems.

Yogi said during the Covid-19 period, the entire world not only adopted but also accepted the tradition of Indian sages, yoga and natural medicines. The CM visited the Aghoreshwar Bhagwan Ram Yoga and Naturopathy Research Centre. He thanked the office bearers of the Sarveshwari Group for setting up the centre on the banks of the Ganga.