Azam Khan, others acquitted in 2019 robbery case

MEERUT An MP/MLA court in Rampur on Wednesday acquitted SP leader Azam Khan and six others in a 2019 robbery case due to lack of evidence. The case was related to an alleged robbery at a house in the Dungarpur Basti area of Rampur. (File Photo)

MP/MLA sessions court judge Vijay Kumar, after hearing the arguments of both sides, acquitted SP leader Azam Khan, former municipal president Azhar Khan, contractor Barkat Ali, retired CO Ale Hasan, Firoz Khan, Ranu Khan, Omendra Chauhan due to lack of evidence.

The SP leader was presented in court from Sitapur jail while Azhar Ahmed Khan was presented in court from Bijnor jail.

Twelve cases were registered in connection with the forceful eviction of houses in Dungarpur colony. In one of these cases, one Karamat Ali’s wife Ruby, a resident of Basti, had also filed a case on July 25, 2019, alleging that former municipal president Azhar Ahmed Khan, contractor Barkat Ali, retired CO Aale Hasan, Firoz Khan, Ranu Khan and Omendra Chauhan entered her house, assaulted family members and robbed ₹15,000. She alleged that SP leader Azam Khan instigated the accused to commit the crime.

Based on the victim’s statement, the police made Azam Khan an accused in the case.

“Azam Khan, along with other individuals, have been acquitted by the court. They were accused of demolishing houses and looting ₹15,000 therefrom. Azam Khan was added as an accused in the case under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) after a year. He was not the primary suspect in the case. At the time of the alleged incident, Khan was the MP of Rampur,” Azam Khan’s advocate Nasir Sultan told ANI.