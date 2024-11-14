Bahraich violence: Key conspirator held

The district police on Thursday arrested the key conspirator of the violence that led to the murder of a youth named Ram Gopal Mishra during a Durga idol immersion procession in Maharajganj area of Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district on October 13. Shortly after the violence erupted, Khurshid allegedly fled to Nepal but was apprehended upon his return to India on Nov 14. (Sourced)

The arrested one was identified as Khursheed Ahmed, 29, a resident of Maharajganj. He was produced before a court for judicial custody and sent to jail later in the day, said police. Giving this information, additional superintendent of police, Bahraich (rural), Durga Prasad Tiwari said Khursheed and his aides were there along the procession route.

When it reached there, they allegedly attempted to stop the DJ music and obstruct the procession which triggered tension. Shortly after the violence erupted, Khurshid allegedly fled to Nepal but was apprehended upon his return to India on Thursday.

Authorities continue to work on identifying all individuals involved in the incident. Prior to this, the police arrested six others in connection with the case on Sunday (November 10), the police said. The ASP said a total of nine individuals allegedly involved in the violence had been arrested till date in connection with the two main FIRs.

The two FIRs (no. 369/24 and 380/24) were registered under multiple sections, including sections related to rioting, arson, and under the Arms Act in connection with Ram Gopal Mishra’s murder on October 13, he added.

As per the police, a total of 11 FIRs have been registered in connection with the Bahraich violence in which over 120 people have been arrested till date. “A dedicated police team is identifying those allegedly involved in the incident through digital and electronic evidence,” the cop said.

During the probe, Khursheed Ahmed was identified as a key figure involved in the violence, Tiwari added. Further investigation revealed that Khursheed had previously incited tension during a Ganesh idol immersion. Following the October 13-14 violence, Khursheed reportedly crossed into Nepal to evade arrest, hiding there for several days.