BALLIA: BJP’s Neeraj Shekhar gets a “Sanatan” challenge on the last eastern front

BALLIA: In this easternmost frontier of the state, Neeraj Shekhar of the BJP is fighting a protracted battle to carry forward the legacy of his father, former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar. Harendra Nath Mishra and others discussing political scenario in Ballia. Mishra is manager of one of the oldest Gandhi ashram in the region (HT)

Ballia, often referred to as ‘Bagi Ballia’ for its firebrand leaders and rebellious locals, sees Neeraj Shekhar locked in a tough contest with the Samajwadi Party’s Sanatan Pandey, known for his grassroots politics. Pandey lost to BJP’s Virendra Singh ‘Mast’ in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll by around 13,631 votes.

Where Sanatan stands strong amidst the ‘Hindutva’ pitch by the BJP, Bahujan Samaj Party’s Lallan Singh Yadav is proving to be a non-stake actor in this high-profile political battle of Ballia.

In this constituency, which shares its border with Bihar, the late Chandra Shekhar’s family has maintained a long-standing dominance. However, in this election, it will not be easy for Neeraj Shekhar to carry forward his father’s legacy, where Chandra Shekhar was known as the ‘young Turk’ for his advocacy for the downtrodden. Locals feel that Neeraj Shekhar’s four terms as MP—two in the Lok Sabha and two in the Rajya Sabha—have proven futile for Ballia in terms of development.

“Not much has changed in Ballia during his tenure as Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MP, and the party should have given a chance to its local leaders who are always present in town and easily accessible,” said a local BJP leader requesting anonymity.

Neeraj Shekhar won the 2007 by-election enforced by his father’s death and was re-elected in 2009 as a Samajwadi Party candidate on both occasions. He lost the 2014 election to BJP’s Bharat Singh during the Modi wave, but the Samajwadi Party sent him to Rajya Sabha. However, he switched to the BJP in the 2019 election when the SP denied him a ticket. Currently, he is a Rajya Sabha MP from the BJP.

In addition to facing a formidable opponent, Neeraj Shekhar is also dealing with infighting within his party. For this coveted parliamentary constituency, former BJP MLA Upendra Tewari, a Bhumihar by caste, was among the most probable candidates for the ticket.

“Outgoing MP Virendra Singh’s five-year tenure as MP of Ballia wasn’t poor enough to deny him the ticket. If he was to be replaced, a grassroots-level leader of the party should have been given the ticket,” said another BJP leader.

With Yadav-Muslim constituents rallying behind the Samajwadi Party candidate, Brahmin and Bhumihar voters, along with the OBCs, could be the deciding factor.

In eastern U.P., Ballia is among the few Lok Sabha seats where Brahmins hold numerical dominance, determining a candidate’s fate.

“Sanatan Pandey is no pushover. A sizable section of the Brahmin community will vote for him in this election. If this tilt exceeds a certain limit, then it could prove fatal for the BJP,” said Harendra Nath Mishra, who runs the oldest Khadi Bhawan in the region.

Mishra, however, feels that the BJP will be able to retain the seat and the split in Brahim votes will not be so considerable that it could dent the party's winning prospects.

Abhinav Kumar Chaubey, a lecturer at a degree college in Ballia, also anticipates a tough contest but suggests an edge for Neeraj Shekhar.

However, Kailashpati Mishra, a local journalist, feels that the INDIA bloc candidate Sanatan Pandey has the upper hand in this election.

The political awareness of the people of Ballia can be gauged by individuals like street vendor Umesh Kumar, who sells ‘laiya-chana’ at the Chittu Pandey crossing under a flyover.

Initially hesitant to share his views, Kumar eventually opens up and not only provides a breakdown of votes in Ballia but also predicts where the OBC and Brahmin votes will sway this time.

Confident in his assessment, Kumar doesn’t hesitate to predict the election outcome. “The alliance candidate will win the election as people of Ballia are voting for change,” he asserts.