Ballia deaths a “natural calamity”: Sanjay Nishad

Expressing his grief over the death of 68 people in Ballia district hospital from June 15 to 19 amid scorching heat, state fisheries minister Sanjay Nishad said it was a “natural calamity”. Uttar Pradesh fisheries minister Sanjay Nishad. (HT file photo)

“The government will extend help to the affected after the inquiry committee submits its report,” he said on being asked on the issue. “Constituted by the government, an expert committee is investigating to find out the exact cause of deaths,” Nishad said.

On Saturday, the officials concerned had said that scorching heat aggravating their pre-existing ailments. The minister was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Ballia on Monday evening.

In response to a query regarding the mosque situated in Nishadraj Fort in Prayagraj, he claimed that it was “illegally constructed” and if it was not removed, people of the Nishad community will “throw it into the Ganga”.

Nishad said the fort was excavated when Indira Gandhi was the PM. The minister had demanded removal of the mosque while talking to reporters in Prayagraj over a week ago.

“At that time, there was no mosque there. There is also a report of the archaeological department regarding the excavation. It means the mosque was built later. It is an illegal mosque,” he said. “The fort is the centre of faith of Hindus and Nishads. Will they (Muslims) now do land jihad along with love jihad?” Nishad asked.

The fisheries minister, who has often landed in controversies, said lakhs of people come to Prayagraj on the birth anniversary of Nishad Raj. “He is centre of faith for Nishadraj community and Hindus,” he said.

