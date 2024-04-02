 Banda jail sr supdt received death threat hours after Mukhtar’s demise, say police - Hindustan Times
Banda jail sr supdt received death threat hours after Mukhtar’s demise, say police

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 02, 2024 06:12 AM IST

Death threat received by Banda jail superintendent on official mobile number after Mukhtar Ansari's death. FIR lodged against unidentified caller from Dehradun.

LUCKNOW The senior superintendent of Banda jail, where gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari was lodged before he died last week, received a death threat on his phone. The call was made on his official mobile number in the wee hours of Friday (March 29) and an FIR was lodged late on Sunday night against an unidentified person, said police.

Ansari was lodged in Banda prison since April 2021, after he was brought to Uttar Pradesh from Punjab’s Ropar jail. He died on March 28 due to cardiac arrest. (Pic for representation)

Ansari was lodged in Banda prison since April 2021, after he was brought to Uttar Pradesh from Punjab’s Ropar jail. He died on March 28 due to cardiac arrest. The call was received a few hours after that.

According to the FIR lodged at the Banda kotwali, jail superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma received a call on his CUG number around 1.37am on March 29.

In the 14 second call, the caller issued death threat to the jail superintendent and used abusive language.

According to the FIR, the call was made by an unidentified person from a landline number with STD code 0135, which belongs to Dehradun. The UP Police roped in Uttarakhand police to trace the caller.

