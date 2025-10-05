Bareilly now peaceful, Opposition trying to exploit situation: Uttar Pradesh minister

Asserting that Bareilly is now completely peaceful, Uttar Pradesh minister of state (independent charge) JPS Rathore on Saturday credited the police for timely and decisive action that thwarted attempts to incite unrest. Uttar Pradesh minister JPS Rathore credited the police with acting swiftly and in a restrained manner to control the situation in Bareilly. (FILE PHOTO)

Accusing Opposition parties of trying to exploit the situation for political gain, he stated that no political leader would be allowed to disturb the city’s peace.

He said Samajwadi Party MPs and leaders had prepared to visit Bareilly only to shed tears for troublemakers who, according to him, tried to attack the police and innocent civilians.

“For whom are they going to Bareilly? For those who broke the law, pelted stones, and attacked police personnel? No innocent person has been harmed. Only lawbreakers have been sent to jail,” he stated.

Rathore claimed that Opposition parties expected Bareilly to burn so they could benefit politically, but the administration’s strict actions foiled their intentions.

“Those who once swore by the Constitution are now trying to break it and spread violence. The government’s policy is clear—lawbreakers will not be spared and no one will be allowed to disrupt peace,” he said.

He emphasised that life in Bareilly has returned to normal, with markets open, traffic moving smoothly, and the police maintaining strict vigilance.

The minister alleged that the unrest on September 26 was fuelled by cleric Tauqeer Raza and his supporters. bricks, stones, and petrol bombs.

Rathore credited the police with acting swiftly and in a restrained manner to control the situation.

“If the police had not acted in time, the situation could have worsened. Their action ensured no innocent lives were harmed,” he said.

Rathore further said that petrol bombs, firearms and explosives had been recovered from the rioters, allegedly stockpiled in advance for attacks on both police and civilians.

“The police not only stopped the rioters but also saved the lives of ordinary citizens,” he remarked.

Drawing a contrast with past governments, the minister recalled that Bareilly was under curfew for months in 2010 due to similar unrest.

“In Yogi Adityanath’s government, such anarchy will not be tolerated. Peace and law are supreme in this government,” he said.