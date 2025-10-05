Bareilly violence: Action against Tauqeer Raza’s aides on, properties worth ₹170 cr sealed so far

The Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) on Sunday continued its demolition drive against illegal constructions linked to those accused in the September 26 violence, with properties worth over ₹170 crore sealed so far. For the second consecutive day, action was taken at Raza Palace, a marriage hall owned by a key accused Nafees Khan alias Dr Nafees, in Jakheera locality. A marriage hall owned by a key accused Nafees Khan alias Dr Nafees being razed on October 5 in Bareilly. (Sourced)

The BDA team, backed by heavy police deployment, arrived at the site around 10 a.m. and pressed two bulldozers into service to raze the hall. Police and administrative officers supervised the operation, while locals remained silent, with no protest reported.

BDA joint secretary Deepak Kumar said the marriage hall lacked a sanctioned building plan. “The hall was being run on a residential map. Nafees was issued notice in 2024 but failed to get approval. Even during the demolition, no document was produced to establish its legality,” he said.

On Saturday, the first day of the action, four bulldozers were deployed for nearly six hours to demolish portions of the hall. Seven labourers were also engaged with hammers to dismantle the structure. Officials said the demolition order had been passed five months earlier.

The BDA also sealed the residence of Farhat, another associate accused of sheltering Maulana Tauqeer Raza. The property, located in Faiq Enclave, was declared illegal.

A neighbour, Shahabuddin, said the family had been living there for five to six years but refrained from sharing further details.

BDA vice chairman Manikandan A reiterated that the demolition was strictly in line with the law. “The action is not aimed at any individual. The building was constructed in violation of approved norms, and legal steps have been taken accordingly,” he said.

Since the September 26 violence, the administration has razed two illegal e-charging stations, worth nearly ₹27 lakh, set up at Raza Palace in Jakheera and Raza Chowk in Bankhana- together costing around ₹5 crore.

Authorities are continuing to identify assets belonging to the accused and their close aides. Properties linked to Nafees and Nadeem, both close associates of Maulana Tauqeer Raza, are among the most significant.