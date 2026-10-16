Floods hit 50,000 in Faizullaganj, LMC plans 12-day cleanup

: Flooding across an eight-kilometre stretch of Faizullaganj has affected around 50,000 people in 6,500 houses, prompting the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) to plan a 10-12-day sanitation drive after the water started receding to prevent waterborne diseases and infections. Lucknow Municipal Corporation (HT File)

State finance and parliamentary affairs minister and Lucknow minister in-charge Suresh Khanna inspected flood-hit localities and reviewed relief operations at the LMC control room on Friday. He directed officials to expedite drainage and ensure safe drinking water, sanitation and essential supplies for affected families.

Focus on sanitation, disease prevention

Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar briefed Khanna on the impact of the flooding and the relief measures underway, including food distribution, drinking water supply, temporary shelters and health protection.

Khanna directed officials to supply drinking water through tankers and advise residents against using submersible pumps, as floodwater could contaminate groundwater. He also ordered inspections of septic tanks, deployment of suction machines where needed, drain clearance, anti-larval spraying and fogging.

He said the water could take around a week to recede completely, making post-flood sanitation crucial.

Mayor Sushma Kharkwal directed the civic body to deploy all available water tankers and mobile toilets in affected areas and monitor residents’ needs. The LMC will also work to restore access routes and explore interlocking roads to improve basic infrastructure.

Embankment proposed to check recurring floods

For a long-term solution, Khanna directed officials to examine the feasibility of an embankment along the river to prevent recurring floods in Faizullaganj. He also asked them to prepare proposals for the state government and explore policy measures for regularising colonies in the area.

Khanna said chief minister Yogi Adityanath had conducted an aerial survey of the affected localities, while Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh had also visited the area.

The LMC said relief, sanitation and rehabilitation work would continue until conditions improve and residents can return to normal life.