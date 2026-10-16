Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Ceramic dinner sets to shop with discounts of up to 72% off

Ceramic dinner sets at up to 72 % off during the Amazon Sale 2026 (Pinterest) By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is the perfect time to shop for items you have been putting off buying for a while. Whether the reason is the high price or limited offers, this sale brings more than just discounts, with additional savings available through eligible bank payment offers. One such purchase to consider is a ceramic dinner set, which can seem expensive at regular prices but may become more affordable during the sale, with discounts of up to 72% on selected options. Whether you are looking for a minimal white dinner set, a floral design for festive hosting, or a coordinated collection for everyday family meals, it is worth comparing more than just the price. The number of pieces, plate sizes, bowl capacity, glaze finish and ease of cleaning can all influence how useful a dinner set will be in your kitchen. During the sale, shoppers may also find ceramic dinner sets in different colors, patterns, and styles across a range of prices, making it easier to compare options that suit their budget and dining needs.

The Earth Store ceramic dinner set includes 21 pieces, with full dinner plates, quarter plates, vegetable bowls, and snack bowls for everyday family dining. Made from high-quality ceramic with a high-fired finish, it is designed to be chip-resistant, microwave-safe, and dishwasher-safe. Its timeless design complements both casual meals and festive gatherings, making it a thoughtful gift for weddings and housewarmings. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026, this dinner set is available at 50% off, making it an opportunity to upgrade your dining collection.

2 . OLWICK 14-Piece Japanese Style Ceramic Dinner Sets | Crockery Set for Gift | Bowls & Plates Set | Elegant Gift Boxed Tableware Set for Home & Kitchen (Autumn) Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This 14-piece ceramic dinner set for two includes two large dinner plates, four versatile bowls, four ceramic spoons, and four pairs of chopsticks. Its elegant blue-and-white pattern, intricate linework, and textured finish bring a modern, Japanese-inspired aesthetic to your dining table. Crafted from high-quality, non-toxic ceramic, the set is durable, heat-resistant, microwave-safe, and dishwasher-safe for everyday convenience. Packed in a gift box, it makes a thoughtful choice for weddings and housewarmings. During the Amazon Sale 2026, this dinner set is available at 56% off.

This 20-piece ceramic dinner set serves six and includes six dinner plates, six small plates, six katoris, and two serving bowls. Made from durable stoneware, it features a reactive glaze that gives each piece a unique, vibrant finish. The ceramic is lead-free, cadmium-free, and non-toxic, while the dinnerware is suitable for use in the microwave, freezer, and dishwasher. Easy to clean and designed for everyday meals or special gatherings, this set is available at 34% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026.

This 20-piece ceramic dinner set includes six full plates, six quarter plates, six vegetable bowls, and two serving bowls, making it suitable for family meals and gatherings. Its elegant blue floral pattern and glossy finish add a classic touch to your dining table. Crafted for everyday convenience, the set is microwave-safe, dishwasher-safe, and refrigerator-safe. From serving curries and rice to snacks and desserts, its versatile pieces suit a range of dining needs. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026, this dinner set is available at 72% off.

The Larah by Borosil opalware dinner set is made from premium toughened opal glass. Its lightweight, chip-resistant design features a glossy white finish that complements different table settings. The set is microwave-safe, dishwasher-safe, stain-resistant, and easy to clean, making it practical for everyday meals and special occasions. It is also a thoughtful gifting option for weddings and housewarmings. During the Amazon Sale 2026, this dinner set is available at 56% off.

This handcrafted 14-piece stoneware dinner set features an elegant off-white finish with a subtle ribbed matte texture, adding understated sophistication to your dining table. It includes four dinner plates, four quarter plates, four bowls, and two serving bowls for everyday meals and entertaining guests. Designed for durability and convenience, the set is microwave-safe and dishwasher-safe. Its timeless design also makes it a thoughtful gift for Diwali, weddings, and housewarmings. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026, this dinner set is available at 65% off.

The La Opala Radiant Curves 10-piece opalware dinner set includes four full plates, four vegetable bowls, and two multiutility bowls, making it suitable for a family of four. Crafted from food-grade opal glass, it features an elegant white design with graceful curves. Its lightweight, stackable construction makes storage easy, while its toughened, thermal shock-resistant material is designed for everyday use. The set is microwave-safe and dishwasher-safe for added convenience. During the Amazon Sale 2026, this dinner set is available at 44% off.

Frequently Asked Questions: Can ceramic dinner plates be used in the microwave? Some ceramic plates are microwave-safe, while others may have metallic detailing or finishes that make them unsuitable. Always check the manufacturer's specifications for the particular set. How many pieces should a ceramic dinner set have? The right number depends on your household and how often you host guests. You may find a dinner set of 12 to 6. How can I get a better deal on ceramic dinner sets during the Amazon sale? Compare prices across similar sets, check eligible coupons and bank-card offers, and review the final checkout amount.