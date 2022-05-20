BBAU slaps fine on five students for ragging

LUCKNOW The anti-ragging cell of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) on Friday held five of its students guilty of ragging juniors on the campus earlier this month. The university imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on each of them and tasked them to spread awareness on the campus about the consequences of ragging juniors.

“A penalty of ₹5000 per student has been imposed. Along with this, every student found guilty will go to five departments and educate other students why ragging is a punishable offence. This entire process will be videographed, photographed and will be submitted to the registrar’s office,” said BB Malik, proctor.

The BBAU has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards ragging, he emphasised.

Those found guilty of ragging juniors were Shivam Yadav, Vinayak Shukla, Virat Shukla, Digvijay Pratap Singh -- BBA 4th semester students and Shashank Singh Chauhan (B.Com, 4th semester).

The head of the commerce department has been asked to implement the decision taken by the anti-ragging committee.

A B Com first year student at BBAU had earlier filed a ragging complaint with the vice-chancellor’s office and also on the UGC’s anti-ragging portal. The victim, Nishant Kumar, alleged that he was beaten up by some senior students when he opposed ragging.