BBAU slaps fine on five students for ragging
LUCKNOW The anti-ragging cell of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) on Friday held five of its students guilty of ragging juniors on the campus earlier this month. The university imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on each of them and tasked them to spread awareness on the campus about the consequences of ragging juniors.
“A penalty of ₹5000 per student has been imposed. Along with this, every student found guilty will go to five departments and educate other students why ragging is a punishable offence. This entire process will be videographed, photographed and will be submitted to the registrar’s office,” said BB Malik, proctor.
The BBAU has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards ragging, he emphasised.
Those found guilty of ragging juniors were Shivam Yadav, Vinayak Shukla, Virat Shukla, Digvijay Pratap Singh -- BBA 4th semester students and Shashank Singh Chauhan (B.Com, 4th semester).
The head of the commerce department has been asked to implement the decision taken by the anti-ragging committee.
A B Com first year student at BBAU had earlier filed a ragging complaint with the vice-chancellor’s office and also on the UGC’s anti-ragging portal. The victim, Nishant Kumar, alleged that he was beaten up by some senior students when he opposed ragging.
Prayagraj: Now builders related to ex-MP Atiq Ahmad’s gang on ED radar
Some big builders are on the radar of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the money laundering case lodged against former MP and Mafiosi-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad. Investigations revealed transactions between the bank accounts of Atiq and some builders. ED officials have started questioning his associates and henchmen. ED officials questioned Atiq's former associate and builder Zaid Khalid for several hours. On Wednesday, another of Atiq's associates was called for questioning.
Need for more debates before enactment of law: LS Speaker
LUCKNOW Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday stressed on the need for having more debates in the houses before enactment of any law and said even the people, for whose benefit a law is being made, should be spoken to before a law is made. Birla said parliament and legislatures are there to make law and lesser debates “are a cause of concern for us.”
CBI raids a warning for growing political alignments?
In 2017, when the central bureau of investigation raided Lalu Prasad-Rabri Devi's 10, Circular Road residence in Patna in connection with the railways IRCTC scam, it was Friday. Five years on, again on the same day, a team of CBI raided their official residence in connection with the 'land for job' scam in railways, which has the potential to alter political alignments in Bihar. The CBI has also got the testimony of a few candidates.
Bihar inks pact for solar power to Rajgir, Gaya towns
Bihar will achieve the unique distinction of being the first state in the country to provide 24x7 green power to its tourist towns of Rajgir and Bodh Gaya, as it inked a power sale agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India, a Central government PSU, on Friday to purchase 210 MW renewable hybrid energy for its Buddhist pilgrim towns, said state power officials.
Delhi: 42 dead in over 2,000 fire incidents in May so far. Here’s a list
During the entire month of May, 2021, the national capital witnessed 2,174 fire-related incidents, while 2,325 such incidents were reported during the same period, the year before. In May 2019, as many as 3,297 fire incidents were reported, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) data showed. As far as fatalities due to these incidents are concerned, in May last year, 41 people died, followed by 10 in May 2020, and 18 in May 2019.
