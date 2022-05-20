Home / Cities / Lucknow News / BBAU slaps fine on five students for ragging
BBAU slaps fine on five students for ragging

The five students asked to educate other students on the campus why ragging is a punishable offence; entire process to be videographed
The BBAU has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards ragging, said the proctor. (Pic for representation)

Updated on May 20, 2022 10:31 PM IST
LUCKNOW The anti-ragging cell of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) on Friday held five of its students guilty of ragging juniors on the campus earlier this month. The university imposed a fine of 5,000 on each of them and tasked them to spread awareness on the campus about the consequences of ragging juniors.

“A penalty of 5000 per student has been imposed. Along with this, every student found guilty will go to five departments and educate other students why ragging is a punishable offence. This entire process will be videographed, photographed and will be submitted to the registrar’s office,” said BB Malik, proctor.

The BBAU has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards ragging, he emphasised.

Those found guilty of ragging juniors were Shivam Yadav, Vinayak Shukla, Virat Shukla, Digvijay Pratap Singh -- BBA 4th semester students and Shashank Singh Chauhan (B.Com, 4th semester).

The head of the commerce department has been asked to implement the decision taken by the anti-ragging committee.

A B Com first year student at BBAU had earlier filed a ragging complaint with the vice-chancellor’s office and also on the UGC’s anti-ragging portal. The victim, Nishant Kumar, alleged that he was beaten up by some senior students when he opposed ragging.

