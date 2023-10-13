Before 2019, Amethi MP was rarely seen in constituency: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday took a veiled jibe at senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that he visited his former Lok Sabha constituency (Amethi) only during elections while current MP and union minister Smriti Irani was frequently visiting the constituency. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Amethi MP and Union minister Smriti Irani being garlanded during distribution of prizes to the winners of ‘MP Sports Competition-2023’, in Amethi, Friday. (PTI Photo)

“Before 2019, it was rare to find the MP in this constituency. After you elected Smriti Irani ji, she comes to Amethi every week-10 days with a gift. Amethi is getting a new identity,” said Yogi while speaking at a prize distribution programme of Sansad Khel-Khud Pratiyogita 2023 (MP sports competition) after launching 879 development projects worth ₹700 crore in Amethi Lok Sabha constituency on Friday.

Irani also used the occasion to target Rahul Gandhi, saying neither the MP nor the MPLAD fund was visible in Amethi earlier. She said a guest house was constructed on land allocated for a medical college in Amethi.

Adityanath said India’s strength and capability were demonstrated at the Asian Games in China where athletes achieved a historic milestone by securing 107 medals. He said 25% of these medals were won by athletes from Uttar Pradesh.

Referring to a player from UP, he said: “The UP player was initially lagging behind China in athletics, but managed to clinch victory in the last 30 seconds. When questioned about her last-minute win, she said it was possible because of the encouragement received from the Prime Minister and the programmes initiated by the UP government to support players.”

The CM said a reward of ₹3 crore and the position of deputy superintendent of police await athletes who won gold medals.

A new medical college was coming up and there were no hindrances in the path of Amethi’s development under the double-engine government. A new program ‘Saansad Sanskritik Karyakram’ would also be launched soon, said the CM.

Adityanath said the state government was setting up the first sports university in Meerut that is named after Major Dhyanchand. This international standard university will serve as a platform to enhance the sporting talents of UP. Meerut has been designated as the center for sports development (One District, One Product) in the state, he added.

A video message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also played on the occasion. He lauded the participants for their performance, saying he was sure these youths would win national and international competitions in future. Modi listed the facilities that the union government was providing to sports persons.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!