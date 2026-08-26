Before help arrived, river tests elephant family’s bond as adults battle currents to save calves in Bahraich

The river was running wild in Bahraich, but this elephant family refused to let its youngest members be swept away. Three adult elephants battled the strong current to keep two calves afloat as their five-member herd was carried towards the Girijapuri Barrage on Tuesday morning. A swift joint rescue operation by the Forest and Irrigation departments later brought all five elephants to safety. Adult elephants protect and guide the calves towards safer waters (HT Photo)

According to forest officials, the Katarniaghat Range headquarters received a wireless message around 10:20 am through Kailashpuri Barrier that the herd was being swept towards the barrage by the strong current of the Kaudiyala River, also known as the Gerua River in the area.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) Apoorv Dixit said the situation was dangerous because the two calves were struggling to stay afloat. The adult elephants stayed close to the young ones, but the force of the water made it difficult for the herd to maintain its footing.

The Katarniaghat range officer rushed to the barrage with a forest team and sought help from the irrigation department. The department promptly closed the barrage gates, reducing the current’s force and giving the elephants a chance to regain control.

Once the water stabilised, the adult elephants guided the calves towards safer waters. The herd eventually reached the barrage gates, from where forest personnel directed the animals towards the nearby dense forest using controlled ‘hanka’ techniques, involving noise and coordinated movement to steer them away from the danger zone.

DFO Apoorv Dixit said elephants are strong swimmers, but the powerful current and the presence of the calves made it difficult for the herd to stay safe as they were swept downstream. He said the timely intervention and coordination between the forest and irrigation departments helped avert a major mishap. He also appreciated the field staff and irrigation department officials for their prompt response.

All five elephants safely returned to the forest and are being monitored by forest personnel, officials said.