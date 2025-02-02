‘Benegal tried highlighting plight of women, marginalised’

Shyam Benegal brought out the voices of underprivileged and marginalised communities, women and prostitutes through his movies, said actor and writer Atul Tewari on Saturday. He was speaking at Urdu Akademi during the 104th Birth Anniversary of Comrade Shankar Dayal Tewari. Actor Atul Tiwari speaks at the screening of the film Mandi at the Urdu Academy in Lucknow on Saturday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

Tewari said that in society today, hate can be seen for many renowned people whose lives were portrayed by Benegal, including Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi and Sheikh Mujibur Rehman.

“It is a way of dispensation done by political powers. Like Mahatma Gandhi, Mujib was like Father of Nation for Bangladesh, who played an important role during the partition from Pakistan. At times, I end up thinking if the problem was with Benegal’s movies, political powers or us who continue to bear with the differences created by them,” said Tewari.

Highlighting Benegal’s works, Tewari said that Benegal tried underlining the problems faced by women, oppressed and marginalised. “Women who make up at least 50% of society worldwide, Benegal tried portraying the prostitutes who were marginalised among women. However, instead of cribbing about the situation he always screened the story with spunk,” he said.

He also added that there are actually two gateways to Mumbai, one made by George Willet through which people reach India and another one created by Shyam Benegal through which he found the finest of talents for Mumbai’s film industry.

Alok Bajpai, said, “If we want our younger generations to know the history of India we must show them Benegal’s Bharat Ek Khoj and Samvidhan as they provide factual details related to history. Besides, Benegal’s movies are also textbooks of cinema.”

Arifin Shuvoo, an actor who played the protagonist in Benegal’s movie Mujib: The Making of Nation said that when he first met Benegal, he was limping due to an injury. “On taking a glance at me, Benegal said, ‘Oh, a limping Mujib’. When I asked him if he was sure I could play the character he showed confidence in me. When we began shooting there was a long shot and after he said cut I was sure I would be asked to give a retake but instead he reviewed the scene and went into a lunch break. I was shocked but he said I know my actor and his work,” said Shuvoo.

He also shared how Benegal taught him an important lesson for his life. “After shooting I asked him about my work on which he said it has been completed and I could not do anything for it so, I should instead focus on work in the future,” he added.

Wife of theatre artist Raj Bisaria, Kiran Bisaria also shared Bisaria’s connection with Benegal. Later, the movie ‘Mandi’ directed by Benegal was screened.