Chinese hackers broke into US Justice Department, NASA, Senate and more, say officials

Some of the top US government departments and agencies, including NASA, the Federal Reserve, the US Senate and the Justice Department among other agencies, were targeted in a hacking campaign allegedly carried out by Chinese hackers. Two Chinese platforms allegedly hacked into US Justice Department, NASA, the Federal Reserve, the U.S. Senate, and other sensitive government agencies' sytems. (Pexel)

The Justice Department said in a statement that the two hacking platforms, dubbed ‘QScan’ and ‘QtRouter’, were used by a Chinese group named ‘QTFY’.

An affidavit identified the US Department of Energy, the Department of Health and Human Services, the National Institutes of Health, and four unnamed companies in the US and South Korea as among the victims.

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The Justice Department said 'QTFY' was operated by a China-based firm, Nanjing Xinjiuwei Network Technology Company, whose clients it said included China's civilian intelligence agency, the Ministry of State Security, and its military, the People's Liberation Army.

The statement said the group's computer infrastructure had been used to compromise critical infrastructure and other sensitive networks in the US and around the world since at least 2018.

Experts who track Chinese cyber activity said private contractors routinely carry out high-profile intrusions on behalf of various Chinese government agencies, said a Reuters report.