Besides academics, LU medal winners contribute to society too

Contributions to society in which we live is as important as studies during college days. This was proven by three medal winners - the list of which was released by the controller of examinations on Wednesday. The Lucknow University campus (HT File Photo)

This year, the Chancellor’s Gold Medal will be awarded to BA Ancient Indian History four-year programme student, Arindam Chaturvedi, 22. The Chancellor’s medal is awarded to the best student in all faculties.

“I have always tried having a balance between the academic and co-curricular activities. Apart from being good in academics, I write poems and essays to create social awareness. I have also cleared my NET-JRF with All India Rank 1 in Ancient Indian History. Over 19 of my research papers have been accepted by journals of National and International repute - among these eight have been published. I wish to contribute to Academia through subjects of my interest. Last year, I received the DN Majumdar Memorial Gold Medal, awarded to a successful student who secured highest marks in the BA (1-6 semester) having offered Anthropology as one of the subjects,” said Chaturvedi.

The Dr Chakravarti Gold Medal for service, awarded to a student who is of good behaviour and is also helpful in the general social life of the university will be given out to Arzu Nayab (20), a student of BA-LLB. She has been actively working in the slums and providing clothes, teaching students and creating awareness on health and hygiene.

“I also participated in cleaning programmes on holidays and attended various legal competitions, conferences, seminars and sessions which helped me achieve the medal. I was also part of the National Service Scheme. I wish to become a judge,” said Nayab.

The Vice-Chancellor’s Gold Medal, awarded to the best NCC cadet, will be conferred on Avantika Rai, 21, a student of BCom from National PG College.

“I have participated in important camps including - ‘Rifle Drill’, ‘All India Nausainik Camp’ and ‘Lucknow Republic Day Camp’. I am now preparing for the Combined Defence Services Examination. I am excited and looking forward to the ceremony,” said Rai who holds the position of Cadet Captain.