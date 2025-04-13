Bettiah royal assets traced in Prayagraj: Land, jewellery worth crores under probe

Properties valued at over ₹100 crore, belonging to the erstwhile Bettiah royal family of Bihar, have been traced across multiple locations in Prayagraj, officials said. The Bihar government, in collaboration with local revenue officials, is also working to locate jewellery of Bettiah’s Maharani Janaki Kunwar in old bank vaults, possibly containing diamonds and other precious stones. Last week, Bihar Revenue Board chairman KK Pathak met Prayagraj divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant to discuss the matter. (Sourced)

Chief revenue officer (CRO) of Prayagraj, Kunwar Pankaj, confirmed that the land linked to the former Bettiah king has been identified in areas including Muthiganj, Strachey Road, Baghada, George Town, and other city pockets. These include open plots and bungalows, cumulatively worth several crores.

“Earlier there was over 100 acres of land. But in a recent survey, Bihar Revenue Board has come across evidence of an additional 20 acres. They have documentation and now want a local survey done. Once complete, the report will be submitted to Bihar authorities,” CRO Pankaj said.

The CRO also pointed to irregularities in land records, claiming certain documents had been altered to remove references to the Bettiah royal family.

“We are working to establish the rightful ownership of the land. Once confirmed, a report will be sent to the Bihar government,” he added.

Apart from immovable assets, efforts are underway to trace jewellery belonging to Maharani Janaki Kunwar in the vaults of State Bank of India and other nationalised banks that were operational in the early 19th century. These valuables are suspected to include rare gems and ornaments, collectively valued at several crores.

Last week, Bihar Revenue Board chairman KK Pathak met Prayagraj divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant to discuss the matter. The Bihar side submitted a list of properties believed to be part of Bettiah Raj holdings and sought assistance in verifying the details through local revenue records.

According to sources in the revenue department, the Bihar Revenue Board has shared information on about 30 properties, many of which are bungalows that have since been encroached upon by local residents.

Maharaja Harendra Kishore and Maharani Janaki Kunwar of the Bettiah Raj had spent their final days in Prayagraj. Notably, the Bettiah Raj (1659–1897 AD) was among the largest zamindari estates in Bihar during its time.