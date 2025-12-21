Bhatkhande Vishwavidyalaya has played pioneering role in music education: UP governor

Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya (BSV) has played a pioneering role in the field of music education and has earned international acclaim through its disciplined traditions and sustained artistic practice, said Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday. UP governor Anandiben Patel (3rd from right) at Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya function in Lucknow. (Sourced)

Addressing the valedictory function of the three-day centenary celebrations of the music university, she said that the BSV is not only a prestigious institution of national importance but it also enjoys global recognition for its systematic education and extensive promotion of Hindustani music.

“Over the last hundred years, the institution has produced innumerable artistes and scholars. Distinguished artistes such as Naushad, Talat Mahmood, Dilraj Kaur, Anup Jalota, Poornima Pandey, Malini Awasthi, Vidhi Nagar and Aastha Goswami have further elevated the stature and prestige of the university,” she added.

The governor expressed satisfaction that universities in the state are taking robust steps towards the promotion of Indian languages. “The study of Indian languages will now extend beyond students to include teachers, staff, parents, and members of the wider community,” Patel said.

“India is a land where times, eras, and rulers have changed, yet the nation’s soul and cultural unity have remained steadfast and eternal. After independence, the country’s greatest responsibility was to strengthen its thousands-of-years-old traditions and weave its diversity into a strong fabric of unity,” she added.

“Sustained efforts in this direction were lacking for a long time. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, concrete steps are now being taken to revive India’s cultural consciousness,” the governor said.

She also emphasised that initiatives such as the Kashi–Tamil Sangamam are powerful examples of cultural bridges. Patel appreciated the initiatives undertaken by the University Grants Commission to promote Indian languages, adding that encouraging the study of Indian languages alongside the mother tongue would play a vital role in the preservation and dissemination of Indian culture.

Addressing the ceremony, social welfare minister Asim Arun said: “It is the university’s privilege that it was founded by Pandit Bhatkhande and continues to progress under his name.”