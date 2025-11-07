The Uttar Pradesh police have taken stringent measures to ensure a smooth and secure voting process in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, particularly along the state’s border with Bihar, stated Inspector General (IG) of Police, Law & Order, LR Kumar in a press conference held in Lucknow on Thursday. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: UP deploys heavy security in seven districts along border

The first phase of voting was held on November 6 in 15 assembly constituencies adjoining the border districts apart from other constituencies, while the second phase will take place on November 11 in which five assembly constituencies adjoining the border districts will be included.

In the first phase of voting, Kushinagar, Deoria, Ballia and Ghazipur were the adjoining districts, while the second phase of voting will be conducted in five Bihar assemblies adjoining five districts, Kushinagar, Mahrajganj, Ghazipur, Chandauli and Sonbhadra.

The IG said the police have identified seven districts in Uttar Pradesh - Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Ballia, and Sonbhadra - that share a 524 km border of 40 police stations with Bihar. He said as many as 40 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed along the border, equipped with necessary resources and equipment.

He said the state police have set up 94 nakas (checkposts) along the border, including 51 mirror checkposts and 45 CCTV-equipped checkposts to prevent any untoward incidents. A total of 602 personnel, including 188 sub-inspectors, 187 head constables, and 227 constables, have been deployed to ensure effective checking and maintaining law and order.

Kumar further said the police have sealed the border to prevent any illegal activities, including the smuggling of liquor and narcotics.

“Since the imposition of the model code of conduct, the police have registered 197 cases related to illicit liquor and arrested 209 accused, seizing 7,409 litres of illicit liquor worth approximately ₹24.5 lakh,” he said and added, “The police have also registered four cases related to narcotics and arrested four accused, seizing approximately 5 kg of narcotics worth ₹2.42 lakh”.

Notably, the Election Commission has taken various measures to ensure a free and fair election, including the deployment of central forces and the use of technology to monitor the voting process. The Uttar Pradesh police are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a peaceful and secure voting process in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.