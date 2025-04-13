Bihar youth dies by suicide in Lucknow: Police

A 28-year-old youth from Bihar who was preparing for banking sector competitive exams in Lucknow allegedly died by suicide, police said on Sunday. The body was found on Sunday morning after his landlord felt a foul smell emanating from his room that was locked from inside and immediately informed police, they added. As per the police, a purported suicide note was also found on the spot. (For Representation)

“When the youth did not come out of the room for two days, the landlord knocked on the door but did not get any response. At this, he informed the police. When the police broke open the door, he was found lying unconscious inside. Police took him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead,” read a Lucknow Police statement.

“The youth originally from Kalipur in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district lived on rent in the house of Narendra Pratap Srivastava in Vishwas Khand Gomti Nagar. The body has been kept for a post-mortem examination and further probe into the incident is in progress,” said SHO, Gomti Nagar, Rajesh Tripathi.

As per the police, a purported suicide note was also found on the spot in which it was written that the body should not be given to the family members of the deceased. Meanwhile, the family members have been informed of the incident, the police said.