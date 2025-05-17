Bird Flu: Central Zoo Authority team to visit Gorakhpur on Sunday

An expert team from the Central Zoo Authority, along with officials from the ministry of animal husbandry and wildlife, and the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, is set to visit the Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan Zoological Park here on Sunday following the confirmation of the H5 strain of avian influenza in the zoo premises. The district administration has also placed the Vulture Conservation and Breeding Centre (VCBC) in Gorakhpur under surveillance. (Sourced)

The five-member team includes veterinary specialists and a pathologist who will review post-mortem reports and recorded symptoms from recent wild animal deaths, according to Dr Yogesh Pratap Singh, deputy director of the Zoo. The team is expected to inspect the zoo’s protocol compliance and submit a report with their observations and recommendations.

The probe follows the death of three wild animals at regular intervals, including big cats, which led to the detection of bird flu. The pattern of deaths has prompted a detailed investigation into zoo safety measures, with involvement from both zoo authorities and the Tiger Conservation Centre.

The district administration has also placed the Vulture Conservation and Breeding Centre (VCBC) in Gorakhpur under surveillance. Three samples collected from the zoo’s vultures have already been sent to NIHSAD for testing, with more samples from the conservation centre to follow, said district forest officer (DFO) Vikas Yadav.

DFO Yadav said that the food supply at the VCBC is undergoing medical testing, as vultures play a critical role in the ecosystem by feeding on animal carcasses and preventing the spread of diseases.

In connection with the bird flu confirmation, an official team also inspected the godown of the zoo’s animal food supplier in the Gorakhnath area on Friday. Meat samples supplied to the zoo were collected and sent for lab testing to rule out contamination.