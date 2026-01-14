Birthday politics: BSP pushes 2027 pitch on Mayawati’s 70th

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will celebrate party chief Mayawati’s 70th birthday on Thursday (January 15) as “Jankalyankari Diwas” in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh. The birthday bash of the BSP chief had been organised with much fanfare when the party was in power. (HT file)

Party leaders and workers have been directed to assemble in strength in the birthday celebration events. The party leaders will gear up the cadre for the 2027 UP assembly polls with the call to make a majority BSP government and make Mayawati the CM of Uttar Pradesh for the fifth term.

BSP state unit president Vishwanath Pal said meetings have been organised at all the districts to gear up the party cadre for the birthday celebrations. Senior party leaders reviewed the preparations and gave required instructions to the office-bearers.

Along with the party office, the birthday celebrations will be organised at prominent spots in all the districts to ensure maximum participation of the workers. The BSP will also show its strength from the booth to the district level in the birthday celebration event, he said.

After a successful rally on October 9, organised to mark the death anniversary of party founder Kanshi Ram, the party workers are motivated. The party plans to sustain the momentum with the statewide birthday celebration programme.

Senior leaders will give instructions to the party workers for the assembly election preparations and ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. “The party chief had directed the office bearers to ensure that all the eligible voters’ names are added in the voter list and assist the voters in filling up the forms,” Pal said.

“The party has also launched a donation programme across the state. Party supporters will contribute to the party coffers on her birthday,” said a BSP leader.

The party also plans to showcase the development and welfare schemes launched under the four term BSP governments in Uttar Pradesh among the common people during the birthday celebration events by installing hoardings and banners at public places in the district headquarters.

The birthday bash of the BSP chief had been organised with much fanfare when the party was in power. Mayawati used to give a message to her supporters as well as rivals with a mega show of strength on her birthdays. After losing power, the birthday celebration programme has been limited to the party state unit office in Lucknow.