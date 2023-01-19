BJP creating obstacles for states ruled by other parties: Akhilesh

In a strongly-worded criticism of the ruling party in the Centre, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP government had been creating obstacles for states ruled by other parties and also maligning the image of leaders who questioned its working.

At a public meeting organised by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Khammam in Telangana on Wednesday, Akhilesh said the Khammam rally would pave the way for a political change in the country.

“The BJP has no agenda other than spreading rumors and confusion among people. Today, there is a need for progressive government and leaders. We will work together on a fresh agenda to take the country forward,” he said at the meeting that was also attended by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and CPI leader D Raja.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Modi’s comment in the national executive meeting that there were only 400 days left for the 2024 elections, Akhilesh said, according to PTI, that the ruling BJP had started counting its days and would not last a day more in power. “The BJP will be out of power after 399 days and a new government will be in place on the 400th day,” the news agency quoted him as saying.

Continuing his attack on the BJP, Akhilesh said the central government had been disturbing the elected governments in states, including Telangana, instead of respecting the people’s mandate. “The BJP is also putting pressure on the institutions that ensure us justice,” he added.

“The Telangana CM is working for the development and welfare of the masses in the state. In UP, however, there is large-scale unemployment,” he said, adding that the investors’ summits in the state were being held to cheat the people. “The BJP is using its propaganda machinery to misguide the people. Even the G20 summit is being used for electoral benefits,” he observed.

The SP chief predicted that the BJP would be facing defeat in Telangana and Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “The people of UP have been cheated by the BJP. River Ganga, which is considered holy and is a symbol of our faith and culture, is still polluted. But the government is running a luxury cruise on the Ganga.”