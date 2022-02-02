BJP indulging in politics of negativity: Akhilesh

SHAMLI Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in “politics of negativity” and said that those talking of the Kairana exodus will have to migrate out of Uttar Pradesh after the assembly polls.

The UP polls are a “bhaichara (harmony) versus BJP contest” and the former would emerge victorious, he said addressing a joint press conference here along with RLD chief Jayant Choudhary before beginning their poll campaign in Shamli, Kandhla, Ellam and other adjoining areas.

“The BJP is indulging in politics of negativity. The SP-RLD tie-up stands for brotherhood. Those talking of the Kairana exodus, will have to migrate out of UP after the polls,” said Yadav claiming that people have hope from the SP-RLD alliance.

RLD chief Jayant Choudhary said that the political equation created in Kairana in the 2018 by-election will also work. “Ganna jeetega, Jinnah haarega,” he said.

RLD and SP formed an alliance in Kairana during Lok Sabha bypoll after the demise of BJP MP Hukum Singh in 2018. SP’s candidate Tabassum Begum contested on RLD ticket and won.

Jayant also criticized the Union Budget, saying there was nothing for the welfare of farmers, youths and villages.

Akhilesh Yadav also took pot shots at the budget and said: “The BJP defines it as ‘Amritkal ka Budget’. Does this mean that the previous budgets were venomous?” He accused the BJP of misleading people by coining new slogans and mocked at them by saying that “diamonds have been made cheaper for poor in the budget.”

On being asked about his plan for improving law and order, Yadav said the number of vehicles of 112 Service would be increased to reduce response time for help and he would work to strengthen law and order in the state, if his party is voted to power.

Shamli district has three Assembly constituencies and Yadav urged people to vote in favour of SP-RLD alliance candidates to ensure their victory.

The SP chief said he would develop sports infrastructure in western UP on a priority basis and Yash Bharti Awards would be resumed for players. He reminded that a stadium for wrestling was built in Baraut on the demand of Arjun Awardee wrestler Shokendra Tomar.

Assuring youths that running tracks would be built in villages, Yadav said: “I hope villagers would ensure availability of required land. It won’t be a costly affair and youths will get good running tracks.”

Yadav stated that the chief minister and his deputy have cases against them and action would be initiated against them, if someone submits application regarding it.