BJP launches fresh attack on Akhilesh Yadav over Jinnah remarks

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday launched a fresh attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over his remarks on Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.

The attack came after Akhilesh Yadav, in an interview to a news channel, advised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to read history. He made the comment when asked to clear the air on his Jinnah remarks that sparked off a political controversy with the BJP seeking an apology from the SP chief.

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh tagged a video clip of Yadav’s interview and tweeted: “The love for Jinnah is intact. @yadavakhilesh ji you want to read history books of India or Pakistan?”

In the video clip, the interviewer of the news channel is asking Akhilesh Yadav if he would like to clear the context of his remarks on Jinnah.

“No, why should I clear the context? I would say that they should read the books again,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

On October 31, Akhilesh Yadav, while addressing a public meeting in Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, had said that leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and Muhammad Ali Jinnah had played a role in India’s freedom struggle. The remark saw BJP leaders, including chief minister Yogi Adityanath, targeting Akhilesh Yadav and seeking an apology from him.

UP minister Anand Swaroop Shukla on Saturday said Akhilesh Yadav should get a narcotics test done for glorifying Jinnah.

“SP chief Akhilesh Yadav making a statement on Muhammad Ali Jinnah is not a common incident… Jinnah is responsible for the division of the country. Jinnah is a villain, who no Indian would like to see or listen to. Akhilesh Yadav must clarify as to under which pressure, greed, is he glorifying Jinnah?” Shukla said to reporters.

“I want Akhilesh Yadav to himself come forward, and get his narco test done,” Shukla said.

He further said that those heaping praises on Jinnah should go to Pakistan.

According to a PTI report from Ballia in eastern Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party has demanded the sacking of UP Minister Anand Swaroop Shukla for making controversial remarks against Akhilesh Yadav.

The SP also demanded that a case be registered against Shukla for “insulting” Yadav and for “spreading animosity” in the society.

Uttar Pradesh minister of state for parliamentary affairs Shukla had also accused Yadav of getting economic support from ISI – the Pakistan spy agency.

On Friday, SP workers staged a protest at the district collectorate building in Ballia to demand the registration of a case against the minister.

SP’s Ballia district unit chief Raj Mangal Yadav said there will be intense protests, and the minister will not be allowed to enter Ballia if the administration doesn’t take action against him.