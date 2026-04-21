BJP practising Oppn role: Akhilesh dig at ‘Jan Aakrosh’ march in Lucknow

LUCKNOW Taking a dig at the ‘Jan Aakrosh Mahila Padyatra’ taken out here to protest against the Opposition’s obstruction of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday claimed that the ruling party was doing so because it knew it will lose power after the polls and then it will take out similar marches. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“The BJP is already practising as it knows it is headed for the opposition benches after 2027 (UP polls). Consequently, it will be compelled to undertake similar padyatras,” Yadav claimed during a press conference at the SP headquarters in Lucknow.

On women’s quota, he claimed that the Samajwadi movement has always championed women’s reservation and their empowerment. “In contrast, the BJP engages in conspiracies and machinations; it actively hinders women’s progress,” the SP chief alleged.

Yadav claimed that a united PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) will defeat the BJP in the upcoming elections. He said after coming to power, they would establish a regime founded on the principles of social justice.

Seema Rajhar SP’s new women wing chief

Samajwadi Party on Tuesday announced Seema Rajbhar as the national president of its women’s wing. The announcement was made at party president Akhilesh Yadav’s press conference by Juhie Singh, who previously held the post.

Seema Rajbhar hails from Ballia district. Naming her as the SP’s women’s wing chief is seen as a strategic move to attract Rajbhar voters in the eastern part of the state. Yadav said Juhie Singh would soon be entrusted with a new responsibility.