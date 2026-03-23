BJP reviews district panels for Awadh ahead of 2027 polls

State BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary and state general secretary (organisation) Dharmpal Singh on Sunday held a meeting to review the formation of district committees in the Awadh region. Decisions on district committees for the Braj and western regions have already been taken (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The meeting was attended by regional presidents, district in-charges, district presidents and appointed observers, with detailed discussions held on finalising the committees.

Party leaders said the district committees will play a key role ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, particularly in providing feedback during candidate selection.

Chaudhary said the exercise is being carried out with transparency, organisational balance and broad consensus. Observers had earlier been appointed in each district and tasked with consulting local representatives, senior leaders, former district presidents and active workers to prepare lists for the committees.

These reports were placed before the state leadership, and after deliberations, the process has now reached its final stage.

Decisions on district committees for the Braj and western regions have already been taken. Discussions for the Kashi and Kanpur regions were held on Saturday, followed by the Awadh review on Sunday.

During the meeting, Chaudhary and Singh conducted a district-wise review and sought feedback from regional leaders and observers. Emphasis was laid on ensuring representation of all sections of society, including women, and assigning responsibilities to committed party workers.

LUCKNOW UNIT EXECUTIVE PANEL

Meanwhile, the BJP’s Lucknow Mahanagar unit announced the executive committee for the Lucknow unit on Sunday.

After consent of the state president Pankaj Chaudhary, district president Anand Dwivedi announced the committee, comprising three general secretaries, eight vice presidents, and 79 other office bearers.