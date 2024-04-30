BJP supports quota benefits for SC, ST and OBC: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the people of the country will not accept the Samajwadi Party and INDI alliance’s agenda to give reservation to a particular community, thereby jeopardising the constitutional framework and encroaching upon the reservation meant for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath performing “gau seva” at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on April 30. (HT photo)

Yogi, who reached here on Monday evening on a two-day visit, was talking to the media at Gorakhnath temple complex before leaving for West Bengal for electioneering. “The BJP strongly opposes any reservation based on religion because the common people have suffered the brunt of Partition of India on the basis of religion. Our party firmly supports quota benefits for SC-ST and OBC communities,” the CM added.

He said the history of the Congress, SP and their allies within the INDI alliance was well known to all. “The Congress has a track record of undermining Dr Ambedkar’s Constitution. Since its adoption in 1950, the Congress persistently attempted to manipulate the Constitution for its own benefits, often disregarding fundamental freedoms such as freedom of expression,” Yogi added.

He also said the people haven’t forgotten the Emergency. As per him, the Congress hatched to deprive the SC, ST and OBCs of their rights through initiatives like the Justice Ranganath Misra Committee and Sachar Committee.

Referring to the withdrawal of nomination by the Congress’s Indore candidate and his later joining the ruling party, Yogi said even the Congress candidate had no faith in the party leadership.

CM performs “gau seva”

The CM also visited the Gorakhnath temple’s cowshed and performed “gau seva” there. He served them bread and jaggery. Yogi also met a boy Shreyansh who had reached the Gorakhnath temple to offer prayers with his parents and offered him a chocolate.