Black-market cooking gas cylinder prices soar in Lucknow

Amid a panic triggered by rumours of a shortage of LPG cylinders in the city, an underground network of illegal roadside refillers appears to be benefiting the most. Vendors are allegedly charging nearly double or even triple the usual rate to refill small cylinders on the black market. A queue outside a gas agency in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The situation has come to the fore despite the government assuring consumers that adequate LPG stocks are available and asking people to avoid unnecessary bookings. The panic appears to be unfounded as the government has raised the refill period for LPG cylinders from 21 to 25 days — a difference of only four days.

Nevertheless, a reality check by Hindustan Times found that several illegal gas filling operators are exploiting the situation by selling refills at steeply inflated prices.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath warned on Tuesday that strict action would be taken against anyone involved in hoarding or black marketing.

Roadside vendors often refill mini LPG cylinders, commonly used by bachelors in hostels, small eateries and daily wage workers, by transferring gas from larger commercial cylinders. Though the practice is illegal and unsafe, it remains widespread across several city neighbourhoods.

To verify complaints of black marketing, this reporter contacted multiple roadside vendors posing as a customer seeking a refill. While many vendors’ phones were switched off or unanswered due to the crisis, three or four others refused to deliver gas, claiming an acute shortage and temporary operational shutdown because of the supply crisis.

However, one or two vendors in the Chinhat area, claiming association with a private gas agency, agreed to arrange a cylinder delivery despite the shortage.

To refill a mini gas cylinder, a shopkeeper at Dewa Road quoted ₹310 per kg against his usual price of ₹100 per kg. “However, the refilling will be done at my home and not at the shop,” the shopkeeper added.

Similarly, after much persuasion, another vendor working with an agency agreed to make a 14.2 kg domestic cylinder available in black and demanded advance payment. He quoted prices ranging between ₹1,500 and ₹2,000 for a refill that usually costs around ₹940 under normal circumstances.

The vendor justified the steep hike by citing the limited availability of commercial cylinders and rising demand from customers who are unable to procure cooking gas through regular channels.

“Lena hai toh bataiye jaldi kyunki age aur bhi crisis hoga (If you want it, tell me quickly, the crisis will deepen in the future),” the vendor added.

Working class, students bear the brunt

“We get 1-2 kg of refill for our 5 kg cylinder which keeps the kitchen fire burning for a week. Now, these shops are either charging high prices or are shut. We can’t afford big cylinders,” said Shibu Ram, a daily wage labourer outside a shop on Dewa Road.

Many students in the city also rely on mini-cylinder refills.

“We have only a few kg left and are concerned about the situation. We tried to get a refill, even at an inflated price, but we could not. We will have to buy food from the market which will pinch our pockets,” said a group of students living in the BBD area of the state capital.

“I knew the delivery boy, so, after a lot of persuasion, I got a (14.2 kg) cylinder delivered for ₹1500,” said a bachelor wishing to remain anonymous.

Another man, who had a wedding at home and a house full of relatives, said, “I knew the agency owner who delivered two cylinders without any booking at the original price. If I had not known the person, I would have struggled.”

Following the chief minister’s directive to curb black marketing, additional district magistrate (civil supplies) Jyoti Gautam and her team raided a gas agency on Wala Qadar Road.

“Everything is normal. Everyone is getting cylinders easily. The trouble is only for those whose 25 days (gap between the booking of cylinders) are not complete,” the ADM claimed.