Body of missing history-sheeter found in Hapur canal; murder case filed

The 10-day mystery over the disappearance of 46-year-old history-sheeter Sartaj Ali from Jisora village under Mundali police station limits ended after his body was found in a canal in the Sharifpur forest area under Simbhaoli police station of Hapur district. His family, who had been repeatedly approaching police officials for help, identified the body on Wednesday.

On Wednesday evening, Sartaj’s brother Vakil lodged a complaint at the Mundali police station, alleging that eight villagers lured Sartaj from his home, killed him, and dumped his body in the canal to conceal the crime. A case of murder has been registered against the named accused.

According to Vakil, Sartaj left home on the evening of October 5, saying he would return soon. His wife, Farzana, said she last spoke to him that night when he assured her he was on his way back. However, he never returned. Three days later, the family approached the Mundali police station, but officers allegedly refused to register a missing persons report.

Police said Sartaj was a known history-sheeter in the Mundali area, with over 55 criminal cases registered against him across various police stations for different offences. In recent years, however, he had been living in the village, working as a farmer and property dealer. He is survived by his wife, four sons, and two daughters.

Subsequently, the family submitted a petition to senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vipin Tada, after which a case was registered. On Tuesday, the family also met DIG Kalanidhi Naithani seeking intervention. That same day, Sartaj’s body was recovered from the canal in Hapur district.

Tada said, “A murder case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Further action will be taken once the postmortem report from Hapur is received and the probe is completed.” Police teams from both Meerut and Hapur districts are jointly investigating the case.