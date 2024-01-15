close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Boiler blast at sugar mill in UP's Sitapur kills 3

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 15, 2024 09:51 PM IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath takes cognizance of the accident, directs Sitapur district magistrate to reach the spot and condoles loss of lives

LUCKNOW Three people died in a boiler blast at a sugar mill in UP’s Sitapur on Monday. The explosion, which took place during maintenance work at Dalmia Jawaharpur Sugar Mill in the Ramkot police station area of the city, was so strong that the workers died on the spot, said police.

According to Sitapur SDM (Sadar) Gyanendra Dwivedi, the explosion took place in a newly set up ethanol tank during maintenance work before its proper functioning. (Pic for representation)
When the tank apparently burst due to increase in pressure, its lid bounced off and hit the tin shed of the mill.

According to Sitapur SDM (Sadar) Gyanendra Dwivedi, the explosion took place in a newly set up ethanol tank during maintenance work before its proper functioning.

An official statement issued in Lucknow said chief minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the accident and directed Sitapur district magistrate to reach the spot. He also condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

The Sitapur police identified the deceased and sent their bodies to the mortuary for post-mortem examination. “The deceased workers were Avtaar Singh, 28, of Ramkot, Sitapur; Raju Maurya, 43, and Vinod Singh, 42, residents of Bareilly,” said SP (Sitapur) Chakresh Mishra.

“The accident took place after a blast in the fermentation chamber due to sudden buildup of vapour in the grain tank of the newly built ethanol distillery,” said Sitapur DM Anuj Singh while talking to media.

He said three people died on spot, but as per the company’s officials, no one else was hurt.

The DM said the exact cause of the blast would be ascertained by experts. “We will write a letter to the government to form an expert committee that will find out the exact reason. It will file a detailed report on the incident,” he said.

SIMILAR INCIDENTS

NOV 20, 2023: A 37-year-old engineer, Vipin Kumar Singh, from Varanasi died in a blast that took place at a boiler in a sugar mill in the Pura Kalandar area of Ayodhya when a technical team was checking a fault in a portion of the mill.

JUN 4, 2022: A major explosion and fire at a chemical plant in Hapur killed at least 12 people and injured 13 others. The incident took place at the Ruhi Industries Electronics Equipment Manufacturing unit where 33 people were working.

NOV 1, 2017: 38 people were killed, including 20 on the spot, after a massive explosion at a boiler pipe at the government-run coal-fired NTPC Unchahar plant in Rae Bareli.

