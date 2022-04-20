Bokadia meets UP CM, to establish film city in Sonbhadra
Producer and director KC Bokadia met chief minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence on Tuesday. The maker of films like ‘Pyar Jukta Nahi’ and ‘Teri Meharbaniyan’ proposed establishing a film and training institute in the state along with a state-of-art film city.
After meeting the chief minister where assistant chief secretary, information, Navneet Sehgal was also present, the filmmaker said, “Yogiji has suggested to establish the film city and training institute in ‘dev-bhoomi’ Sonbhadra in Purvanchal which has close proximity with Varanasi. I will be leaving on Wednesday morning with the officials to see the location. I am amazed at the speed with which the chief minister functions and in manner we hope to finalise everything and do a mega bhoomi pujan soon.”
During this interaction, the chief minister talked about the upcoming state-of-the-art film city in Gautam Buddh Nagar and the favourable conditions that have been created for shooting and attracting film makers to the state in terms of facilities, easy permissions and subsidy.
Bokadia will be shooting two films back to back in Lucknow and Varanasi. “I have never done a project in UP and the perception about the state for me was very different. But, after meeting the chief minister and his team, I can say on record that no one can be as quick and focused as this team. I am looking forward to a great association and establishing this film city which will have a five-star hotel, art gallery, bungalow set, hospital set, studios and courses which includes acting, direction, cinematography, dubbing, mixing, colour correction, VFX and more,” he added.
-
Nawanshahr grenade blast mastermind Rinda new challenge for Punjab police
With the Nawanshahr grenade blast said to be the handiwork of gangster-turned-Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, the activities of Pakistan's new go-getter man for terror operations in Punjab have emerged as a new challenge for the Punjab Police. Rinda's profile prepared by the intelligence wing of the state police reveals that his original name was Harwinder Singh Sandhu. The police also recovered a hand grenade from the accused.
-
5 students injured as school bus overturns in Hoshiarpur
Five students were injured on Tuesday when a school bus turned turtle, about 60 km from here, police said. The students were returning home after school hours when the bus overturned at some distance from their school. Talwara station house officer inspector Manmohan Singh said the injured students were admitted to the community health centre in Hajipur from where three were referred to the Civil Hospital, Mukerian.
-
Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh meet Sonia Gandhi
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh met party chief Sonia Gandhi in presence of political strategist Prashant Kishor in New Delhi on Tuesday and discussed the road map to contest the 2023 MP assembly elections, leaders familiar with the matter said. A survey was also conducted on 75 seats, where the Congress has lost four times consecutively, to analyse the reasons for the defeat.
-
AAP MP promises SYL water to Haryana, kicks up political storm in Punjab
Rajya Sabha member Sushil Gupta of the Aam Aadmi Party triggered a political storm in Punjab after he said that waters from the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal will reach Haryana's fields if his party comes to power in the state. Gupta, who is the AAP's Haryana affairs in-charge, on Tuesday claimed that his party will form the government in Haryana and “water” will reach every field in the state in 2025.
-
Lucknow’s Gudamba firing incident follow-up: Six arrested, six cops suspended after CM highlights matter
Six people were arrested on Tuesday for firing on a group of youths in a car after chasing them for over a kilometre under the Gudamba police station limits on Sunday, police officials said. On Tuesday, Lucknow commissioner of police DK Thakur suspended six police personnel including inspector in-charge of Gudamba police station, Satish Sahu, two sub-inspectors – Mohd Mahroof and Satish Kumar – as well as two constables.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics