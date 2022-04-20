Bokadia meets UP CM, to establish film city in Sonbhadra

Producer and director KC Bokadia met chief minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence on Tuesday. The maker of films like ‘Pyar Jukta Nahi’ and ‘Teri Meharbaniyan’ proposed establishing a film and training institute in the state along with a state-of-art film city.

After meeting the chief minister where assistant chief secretary, information, Navneet Sehgal was also present, the filmmaker said, “Yogiji has suggested to establish the film city and training institute in ‘dev-bhoomi’ Sonbhadra in Purvanchal which has close proximity with Varanasi. I will be leaving on Wednesday morning with the officials to see the location. I am amazed at the speed with which the chief minister functions and in manner we hope to finalise everything and do a mega bhoomi pujan soon.”

During this interaction, the chief minister talked about the upcoming state-of-the-art film city in Gautam Buddh Nagar and the favourable conditions that have been created for shooting and attracting film makers to the state in terms of facilities, easy permissions and subsidy.

Bokadia will be shooting two films back to back in Lucknow and Varanasi. “I have never done a project in UP and the perception about the state for me was very different. But, after meeting the chief minister and his team, I can say on record that no one can be as quick and focused as this team. I am looking forward to a great association and establishing this film city which will have a five-star hotel, art gallery, bungalow set, hospital set, studios and courses which includes acting, direction, cinematography, dubbing, mixing, colour correction, VFX and more,” he added.