Boundary wall of ex-MP Atiq’s residence demolished by PDA
In a fresh drive against mafias and gangsters in the district, Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) officials demolished the boundary wall of Mafiosi-turned-politician and former MP Atiq Ahmad’s residence at Chakia on Monday.
PDA had razed Atiq’s ancestral residence last year, but its boundary wall was reconstructed. A shade and a few other constructions were also done illegally on the site, PDA officials claimed.
PDA officials also took action against some illegal constructions at Jhalwa and demolished illegal boundary walls at some other sites during the drive also.
A few days back, a PDA team had demolished illegal constructions in Dhumanganj area.
PDA zonal officer Alok Pandey said Atiq’s residence was demolished last year. However, in a recent survey, it came to the fore that a 10 feet boundary wall was reconstructed at the demolished site besides the construction of two shades without any permission. The boundary wall and other constructions have been demolished.
Action was also taken against some other illegal constructions at Chakia and Jhawla areas belonging to Atiq’s close associates, Pandey added.
It is worth mentioning that PDA has demolished 59 buildings belonging to mafias, history sheeters, gangsters etc in the district last year. Majority of action was taken against Atiq, his associates and henchmen in Chakia, Dhumanganj, Kareli, Beli and other areas.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics