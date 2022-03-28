Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Boundary wall of ex-MP Atiq’s residence demolished by PDA
Boundary wall of ex-MP Atiq’s residence demolished by PDA

Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) had demolished Atiq’s ancestral residence last year, but its boundary wall was reconstructed. A shade and a few other constructions were also done illegally on the site.
PDA team razing the boundary wall of mafiosi-turned-politician and former MP Atiq Ahmad’s residence at Chakia on Monday. (HT photo)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 10:07 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

In a fresh drive against mafias and gangsters in the district, Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) officials demolished the boundary wall of Mafiosi-turned-politician and former MP Atiq Ahmad’s residence at Chakia on Monday.

PDA had razed Atiq’s ancestral residence last year, but its boundary wall was reconstructed. A shade and a few other constructions were also done illegally on the site, PDA officials claimed.

PDA officials also took action against some illegal constructions at Jhalwa and demolished illegal boundary walls at some other sites during the drive also.

A few days back, a PDA team had demolished illegal constructions in Dhumanganj area.

PDA zonal officer Alok Pandey said Atiq’s residence was demolished last year. However, in a recent survey, it came to the fore that a 10 feet boundary wall was reconstructed at the demolished site besides the construction of two shades without any permission. The boundary wall and other constructions have been demolished.

Action was also taken against some other illegal constructions at Chakia and Jhawla areas belonging to Atiq’s close associates, Pandey added.

It is worth mentioning that PDA has demolished 59 buildings belonging to mafias, history sheeters, gangsters etc in the district last year. Majority of action was taken against Atiq, his associates and henchmen in Chakia, Dhumanganj, Kareli, Beli and other areas.

Monday, March 28, 2022
