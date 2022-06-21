Brain dead man’s liver, kidneys go to three patients
The liver and two kidneys of a 50-year-old brain dead patient were transplanted into three different patients, on Tuesday. The man, a former army officer from Bihar, had met with an accident on June 17 and was declared brain dead on Tuesday.
“The liver was retrieved by a team of KGMU doctors from a male brain dead donor admitted to Apollomedics Hospital. A committee had declared the patient brain dead,” said Prof Abhijit Chandra, HoD, surgical gastroenterology, KGMU.
The KGMU team included Dr Abhijit Chandra, Dr Vivek Gupta and Dr Sandeep Kumar Verma from the department of gastric surgery.
“The liver was transplanted at KGMU to a 39-year-old male patient, a resident of Pratapgarh. The patient had been suffering from cirrhosis of the liver for the last one year. Two kidneys were also retrieved during the procedure and transplanted at various institutes of Lucknow,” said Prof Chandra.
While one kidney was transplanted to a patient in SGPGIMS, the second one went to a patient at Apollomedics Hospital. “The recipient was a 36-year-old woman, mother of two young girls with a diabetic husband and no possible suitable donor in the family. It was nothing less than a miracle for the lady and the family who had lost all hopes,” Prof (Dr) Amit Gupta, director, nephrology and kidney transplant, Apollo Hospitals, Lucknow,added.
The surgical team consisted of Dr (Brig) Anand Srivastava, Dr Aditya Sharma, Dr Shashikant Gupta and Dr (Major) Sujeet Shekhar Sinha.
The liver was transported to KGMU from Apollomedics hospital by creating a Green Corridor, coordinated by the traffic control room in about 14 minutes.
The transplant team was led by KGMU vice-chancellor Lt Gen (Dr) Bipin Puri PVSM, VSM (retd).
The surgery team also included Dr Rajesh Raman and Dr GP Singh from the department of anaesthesia and Dr Avinash Agarwal from the department of critical care medicine, Dr Sumit Rungta from the department of gastromedicine.
Other critical services were provided by Dr SN Sankhwar (chief medical superintendent), Dr Tulika Chandra (blood transfusion), Dr Amita Jain (microbiology), Dr Neera Kohli (radiology), and Dr Wahid Ali (pathology).
It was the 16th successful liver transplant (4th cadaveric) in the history of KGMU.
As of now there have been 29 organ retrievals in the KGMU.
-
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics