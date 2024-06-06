BSNL divisional manager among 5 sentenced to 5 years imprisonment

The special judge for CBI cases Lucknow has sentenced five persons accused of cheating BSNL to five years of imprisonment, CBI officials said. BSNL divisional manager among 5 sentenced to 5 yrs imprisonment (pic for representation)

They were accused of hacking BSNL’s computer system and facilitating illegal ISD calls by installing 18 telephones in Bareilly.

The accused, including Pramod Kumar Gangwar, then divisional engineer, BSNL Bareilly, Mehfooz Ali, Ejaz Alam, Shahnawaz Alam and Mohd Kadir have also been levied a financial penalty of ₹2.95 lakh, officials said.

One more accused Mohd Nayab was later acquitted by the court, the officials said.

The CBI officials said in a press note the instant case was registered by CBI against six accused, including Pramod Kumar Gangwar, then divisional engineer, BSNL, Bareilly and 5 private persons on the allegations that during the period 2009-10 on September 9, 2011 the accused in criminal conspiracy cheated BSNL by hacking the computer system and facilitated illegal ISD calls by installing 18 telephones in Bareilly.

The officials said the accused thus caused a loss of ₹3.41 crore to BSNL and added that the chargesheet in the case was filed on May 30, 2014 against all six accused.

The court framed charges against the accused on September 30, 2015. After the trial, the court held five accused guilty and sentenced them accordingly while one of the accused, Mohd Nayab was acquitted by the Court, they added.