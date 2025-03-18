BSP above nepotism, won’t let others weaken it: Mayawati

Claiming that her party is above nepotism, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday said for her, siblings and other relatives are only part of the ‘Bahujan Samaj’ and nothing more. BSP chief Mayawati was addressing a press conference in Lucknow on March 17. (HT file)

Addressing a press conference here, she said, “For the party and movement, people who work for Bahujan Samaj will be promoted. I will never let my interests and those of my siblings and relatives weaken the party till I am alive.”

Mayawati’s remarks assume significance as she first removed her nephew Akash Anand from all party posts earlier this month and later expelled him from the BSP.

“The PM often makes statement on his own poverty but has never experienced caste- based discrimination that our people have experienced,” she said.

The BSP chief cautioned her partymen, alleging that a conspiracy was being hatched to weaken the party. “By getting few people from the community, small political parties and organisations are bring formed against the BSP,” she claimed.

“Parties in power and in opposition are getting united against the BSP and making attempts to weaken it. Babasaheb Ambedkar also had to face similar attempts but Babasaheb and later on Kanshi Ram never allowed them to succeed,” Mayawati said.

“I will also never allow them doing so. This is my promise to the party and for this I need support from the entire Bahujan society,” she added.

Dalit and suppressed class people, she said, know that before BSP government came to power with full majority, Dalits could not sit on chairs before the upper caste people.

“After 2007 when the BSP came to power, these things changed. Now Dalits sit on chairs with dignity. This is the real social change. This change was brought about by the BSP government under my leadership. This was all because of Manyavar Kanshi Ram,” the BSP chief said.

“In 2007, the BSP came to power with full majority (in UP) and this they could not swallow. Since then, all parties who are against Dalits are making attempts to weaken and finish the BSP,” she alleged. Mayawati thanked partymen for celebrating the 91st birth anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram just after Holi on March 15.

“The manner in which the followers of Kanshi Ram have showed their support to strengthen the party at every level has boosted my courage,” she said.

‘Resolve Waqf Bill issue amicably’

The BSP chief said although Parliament session was going on, issues related to people’s welfare weren’t being discussed there. Instead, political topics having vested interests were being debated, she alleged.

“The ruling party and opposition are doing politics on Waqf Bill which is a cause for worry. Had this issue been resolved by consensus, it would have been better. The Centre must think again on this issue,” she said.