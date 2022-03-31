BSP expels four party leaders in Agra division for indiscipline
After suffering a complete rout in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly election in Agra division, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday expelled four of the losing candidates from party on charges of indiscipline.
BSP’s Mathura district president Yogesh Kumar said “SK Sharma, BSP candidate from Mathura City, ex-MLA Raj Kumar Rawat from Goverdhan and Thakur Sonpal Singh, who had contested from Chhata assembly seat, have been expelled from the party.”
He did not assign any specific reason for the expulsion and said the information was received about the action on Wednesday evening.
BSP had won one out of five assembly seats in Mathura during 2017 state assembly election but failed to open account in 2022 polls.
In Agra, party candidate from Agra South Ravi Bhardwaj was expelled from party, said BSP Agra district president Dhiraj Baghel.
Agra South is considered to be stronghold of dalits but the BSP candidate was reduced to third position and managed to bag only 18.32% votes.
BSP could not even open its account this election in Agra division despite Agra City being termed as Dalit capital where BSP had won six out of the nine assembly seats in 2007 and 2012.
In Agra division comprising Agra, Mathura, Firozabad and Mainpuri, BSP had won only one seat in 2017 state assembly election and that came from Mant assembly constituency in Mathura where its candidate Shyam Sundar Sharma won for ninth time but lost to BJP candidate in 2022.
Railway division takes over maintenance & management of Pune rly station from IRSDC
Beginning Friday, April 1, all the cleaning, food stall and maintenance activities at Pune railway station will be taken over by the Pune railway division as the three-year-old contracts made with the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited have expired. While the overall works will be taken over by the Pune railway division's various departments, some parts will be given to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation.
CM to flag off ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’ from Shravasti on April 4
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the 'the district with the lowest literacy rate' across the state from Shravasti, School Chalo Abhiyan, on April 4. The chief minister said all MLAs as well as officials should adopt one school each for its holistic development. The CM directed officials to pay special attention towards districts like Shravasti, Bahraich, Balrampur, Badaun and Rampur, where literacy rate was low and run an extensive campaign.
Strict action against protesting MSRTC workers who haven’t resumed duties till March 31
The state government is all set to take strict action against the protesting Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation workers who haven't resumed duties till Thursday, March 31, as per the ultimatum issued earlier by state deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. Since the past over four months, the MSRTC workers and their unions have been protesting for various demands. A Kruti Samiti of the unions was formed earlier to strike a conversation with the state government.
Pune district reports 77 new Covid cases in 24 hours
Pune district on Thursday reported 77 new cases of Covid-19 and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. The progressive count stands at 1,452,648 Covid cases. Of this, 1,431,913 patients have recovered, 20,517 deaths reported and 218 active cases in the district. As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation has reported 679,942 Covid cases and 9,707 deaths by Thursday.
Swagat Yatra in Thane returns on Gudi Padwa after two-year gap
After a gap of two years, Thane residents can participate in the annual Swagat Yatra on Gudi Padwa on Saturday. Swagat Yatra on the morning of Gudi Padwa is a two-decade-old tradition and attended by thousands every year. Due to the lockdown and the first two waves in the last two years, the annual procession could not be held. Various social organisations have come forward to participate in the Swagat Yatra this year.
