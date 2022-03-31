BSP expels four party leaders in Agra division for indiscipline

After suffering a complete rout in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly election in Agra division, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday expelled four of the losing candidates from party on charges of indiscipline.

BSP’s Mathura district president Yogesh Kumar said “SK Sharma, BSP candidate from Mathura City, ex-MLA Raj Kumar Rawat from Goverdhan and Thakur Sonpal Singh, who had contested from Chhata assembly seat, have been expelled from the party.”

He did not assign any specific reason for the expulsion and said the information was received about the action on Wednesday evening.

BSP had won one out of five assembly seats in Mathura during 2017 state assembly election but failed to open account in 2022 polls.

In Agra, party candidate from Agra South Ravi Bhardwaj was expelled from party, said BSP Agra district president Dhiraj Baghel.

Agra South is considered to be stronghold of dalits but the BSP candidate was reduced to third position and managed to bag only 18.32% votes.

BSP could not even open its account this election in Agra division despite Agra City being termed as Dalit capital where BSP had won six out of the nine assembly seats in 2007 and 2012.

In Agra division comprising Agra, Mathura, Firozabad and Mainpuri, BSP had won only one seat in 2017 state assembly election and that came from Mant assembly constituency in Mathura where its candidate Shyam Sundar Sharma won for ninth time but lost to BJP candidate in 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON