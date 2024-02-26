BSP MPs eyeing greener pastures, Mayawati fumes

With Bahujan Samaj Party MPs looking for greener pastures to retain their Lok Sabha seats, party chief Mayawati has hit out at those jumping ship. BSP supremo Mayawati (PTI File)

“The party has decided not to give ticket to MPs who did not work for the people, nor devoted time in their constituency, but were seen wandering here and there in their own interest. In such a situation, is it possible to give tickets to most of the Lok Sabha MPs?” she asked in a post on social media platform X.

The attack comes amid reports of rebellion by five MPs leading to churning in the BSP as more MPs are expected to defect to the NDA or INDIA bloc. One of them, Ritesh Pandey, crossed over to the BJP on Sunday.

The BJP-led NDA and SP-led INDIA bloc are looking to get the BSP MPs on board after assessing their winnability and their influence in the respective constituencies.

The Samajwadi Party has already named Afzal Ansari, the sitting BSP MP from Ghazipur, as its candidate for the same seat. Afzal Ansari was sentenced to four years’ jail in a Gangsters Act case in April 2023. He is now out on bail. The Supreme Court has temporarily suspended his disqualification as MP.

Suspended BSP MP from Amroha Danish Ali is also reported to be looking to switch his political loyalty. He joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra when it passed through Amroha on Saturday, setting off a buzz that the Congress may field him from Amroha.

Sangeeta Azad, the BSP MP from Lalganj in Azamgarh, recently met chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, leading to speculation that she may join the BJP.

BSP MP from Jaunpur Shyam Singh Yadav was in contact with Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders. On Sunday, he joined the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and may contest the Jaunpur seat on the SP symbol. On Sunday, BSP’s Ambedkar Nagar MP Ritesh Pandey, who joined the BJP in Delhi, shared his resignation letter on X and said: “For a long time neither I am being called to attend party meeting(s) nor has the party leadership spoken to me”.

Among others, BSP MP from Shravasti Ram Shiromani Verma is considered close to former minister Lalji Verma who will contest from Ambedkar Nagar on the SP ticket.

Atul Rai, BSP MP from Ghosi, is unlikely to get either the BSP or NDA ticket. He was charged in various criminal cases and walked out of jail after four years as the Allahabad High Court granted him bail.

As for BSP MP from Saharanpur Haji Fazlur Rehman, he hopes to get the party ticket after the expulsion of Imran Masood.

BSP MP from Nagina Girish Chandra Jatav considered a close aide of Mayawati, may be rewarded with the Lok Sabha ticket.

Professor Ravi Kant of Lucknow University said, “If she (Mayawati) does not join the INDIA alliance, there might be more desertions.”