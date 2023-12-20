BSP sharpens attacks on SP chief after INDIA block meeting

A day after the INDIA block meeting, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national coordinator Akash Anand resorted to scathing criticism at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. India's opposition leaders, from left, T.R.Baalu, M.K Stalin, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarajun Kharge, attend a meeting of opposition parties where they announced their alliance named INDIA in Bengaluru, India, July 18, 2023. (AP)

In a post on the social media platform ‘X,’ Akash stated that according to media reports and information from some party colleagues, it has been revealed that in yesterday’s INDIA Alliance meeting, some people are less afraid of the BJP and more afraid of the BSP.

“I want to make it clear that BSP does not believe in the hate politics of an alliance that seeks votes by showing fear of the BJP. Because, at one time, some people came to power by showing fear of Congress, and today the whole country is suffering the consequences of that,” he said.

According to leaders familiar with the developments in the INDIA block meeting in Delhi, the SP chief had opposed the move to induct the BSP into the alliance. In the earlier meeting held on Sunday, the UP Congress Committee leaders had urged the central Congress leadership to open the door for the BSP in the INDIA alliance to challenge the might of the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. However, the SP chief vetoed the Congress move.

Later, talking to the media, SP chief refused to comment on the move by the INDIA alliance partners to bring the BSP on the alliance board. Akhilesh said, “SP has made its point clear to the alliance partners. The discussion over seat-sharing for the 2024 Lok Sabha election will start soon” .

Reacting to the SP chief’s statement, Akash Anand said, “With the successful results of the fight for the respect and rights of the Bahujan community by BSP founder Kanshi Ram Saheb and BSP chief Mayawati, are visible on a large scale.

Today, no political party has the strength to ignore the Dalit community. Let me also make it clear that in the interest of the Dalit community and to protect the Constitution of Baba Saheb, BSP will not allow the country’s democracy to become the domain of two parties.

Slamming Congress and BJP, Akash said, “Everyone knows the real character of Congress and BJP. Understanding the current situation of the country, BSP will not make any compromise to save the Constitution and democracy,” he said.

“We will fight and are ready for a bigger battle to protect the democratic rights given in the Constitution,” he added.

Earlier on December 10, BSP chief Mayawati had named her nephew Akash Anand as her political successor in a key national-level meeting of the party leaders and office bearers held at the party state unit office.