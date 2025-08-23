BSV convocation: Most PhDs to be conferred this year

For the first time since Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya received state university status, it will award nine PhD degrees at the convocation function this year. The ceremony is scheduled to be held on September 10 where nine Ph Ds are set to be conferred. The BSV campus in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

BSV vice-chancellor, prof Mandavi Singh, highlighted the university’s role in promoting research. “The role of a university is not limited to teaching, but it also includes promoting research and innovation.Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya is continuously providing necessary facilities to encourage scholars in conducting quality research,” said Singh.

Registrar Srishti Dhaon also shared that this year the PhD degrees are being awarded to five scholars from the dance department and fourscholars from the vocal music department. “In 2022 and 2023, three PhD degrees and two PhDs were awarded, respectively. This year marks a significant milestone in the university’s research achievements,” Dhaon said.

While the kathak department will receive maximum PhD degrees this year, the head of the dance department and Kathak exponent, Ruchi Khare, said that Lucknow and Kathak go hand in hand and the growing participation of researchers in this field is highly encouraging.

“With the university set to commence its centenary celebrations this September, the achievement of the department adds to the celebrations,” said Khare.

From the Dance department the research scholars which will be awarded PhDs are Asmita Srivastava (globalization of kathak particularly in the context of Pt. Birju Maharaj), Archana Tiwari (An analytical study on choreography in Kathak after India’s independence), Manju Malkani (Suitable teaching methodologies for non-gharanedar students), Shailja Shukla (Underlying mathematical concepts in various technical compositions of Kathak) and Upasana Dixit (Documentation of hand gestures (hastaks) used in the early education of Kathak).

In the vocal music department - Rashmi Upadhyay (Psychological analysis of classical music artists and listeners), Amita Chauhan (Musical contributions of composer Govind Narayan Natu), Pooja Dwivedi (An analytical study of the prominent composers of the Gwalior Gharana) and Shivruchi Singh (An analysis of the contributions of key artists from the Gwalior and Patiala gharanas in semi-classical music during the twentieth century) will be conferred PhDs.