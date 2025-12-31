Bulandshahr trader loot: Fake CBI raid exposed as inside job; kingpin held, money recovered

Bulandshahr Police have solved a daylight robbery in Anupshahr in which criminals allegedly posed as CBI officers and looted gold jewellery and cash worth over ₹52 lakh from the residence of a building material trader. Police said the crime was allegedly planned and executed by notorious dacoit Inderpal alias Tau, who was earlier linked to a major daylight dacoity at a jewellery showroom in Bulandshahr in 2014-15. Representational image (Sourced)

Police termed the robbery an alleged “inside job” carried out with the help of a former employee of the trader. Five accused, including Inderpal alias Tau and the ex-worker, have been arrested. Gold jewellery worth around ₹40 lakh and cash of about ₹12.35 lakh have been recovered. One accused, Ankur, is still absconding and is allegedly carrying two gold bangles. Police also recovered ₹8 lakh from the sale of a gold seal weighing around 10 tolas, which was allegedly sold earlier for ₹12 lakh in Aligarh.

According to police, Tau was allegedly under financial stress due to debts and had been released from jail on December 11, eight days before the incident.

The robbery took place on December 19, around 9 am, when four accused reached the house of trader Shankar Bhagwan in Pokhar locality of Anupshahr. Claiming to be CBI officers, they allegedly gained entry, threatened the family at gunpoint, locked them in a room and carried out a loot for about 30 minutes before fleeing with jewellery and cash.

After the incident, the deputy inspector general visited the spot and directed the SWAT team and Anupshahr police to investigate. The operation involved the SWAT team and local police, who scanned nearly 400 CCTV footages during the probe.

Police identified Sanjay Sharma, a former worker at the trader’s shop, as the key conspirator. He allegedly conducted reconnaissance and shared information about the house and routine. Police said Sharma had earlier been jailed in an assault case, where he allegedly came in contact with other criminals involved in the robbery.

Investigators said the accused conducted surveillance for three days and left their mobile phones behind to avoid tracking. After the robbery, they allegedly divided the looted items and went into hiding.

Police said Inderpal alias Tau has several criminal cases registered against him and is allegedly involved in more than 30 dacoities across different states. Efforts are underway to arrest the absconding accused and recover the remaining property.