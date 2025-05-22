Bulldozer action on madrasas near Indo-Nepal border unconstitutional: Jamiat

The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, prominent Muslim organisation, has raised objections over the state government’s recent action involving bulldozers at madrasas located along the Indo-Nepal border, calling it a violation of constitutional rights. At a meeting held in Lucknow on Thursday, attended by Jamiat state president Maulana Syed Asad Rashidi and other officials (Sourced)

At a meeting held in Lucknow on Thursday, attended by state president Maulana Syed Asad Rashidi and other officials, the organisation discussed issues concerning the security and functioning of madrasas, and mosques, particularly in border districts. The participants expressed concern over what they described as targeted measures against religious institutions.

“This is direct interference in the constitutional rights granted to us,” Maulana Rashidi said, referring to the demolition of madrasas in the border regions. “If there are deficiencies, they should be addressed. But targeting us on the basis of religion is not acceptable.”

The next meeting of Jamiat is scheduled to be held in Azamgarh on June 1, where national president Maulana Arshad Madani is expected to join the discussions focused on madrasas and their future.

The organisation also discussed the introduction of modern subjects in madrasas. Maulana Rashidi welcomed the inclusion of science and mathematics in the curriculum, calling modern education a step in the right direction.

The meeting also addressed the ongoing legal proceedings related to the Waqf Amendment Act. Maulana Rashidi noted that the matter is under judicial review and expressed trust in the Supreme Court’s process. “Our lawyers are presenting our stance effectively. We are hopeful that the court will uphold the rights of minorities as per the Constitution,” he said.

Addressing calls for the boycott of Turkey and Azerbaijan, Maulana Rashidi said, “We have always stood by our nation and we continue to do so.”