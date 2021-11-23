Campaign in Lucknow to speed up vaccination against Covid

Lucknow The health department is still alert when it comes to checking the spread of corona in the state capital. As part of the door-to-door campaign to create awareness about corona, the health workers are making people aware about the benefits of vaccination. According to officials of the health department, the campaign will be intensified in rural areas.

Additional chief medical officer, Lucknow Dr MK Singh said, “About 86 per cent of the capital’s population has received the first shot of the vaccine. About 45.6 percent of the population has received both doses of the vaccine. About 14 percent of people over the age of 18 have not taken a single dose of the vaccine. This number is about five lakh. All such people are being motivated to take the jab to control the spread of the pandemic.”

He said, “All the 10 rural and eight urban CHCs are carrying out vaccination all seven days a week, including Sundays.”

1 1 new dengue cases

As many as 11 new dengue patients were found in Indira Nagar, Aliganj, NK Road, Tooriaganj, Chander Nagar, BKT, Sarojini Nagar and Gosainganj areas of the city. Thirty-three teams of the health department surveyed 4084 houses for checking possibilities of dengue larvae and one house was served notice for allowing breeding of mosquitoes.