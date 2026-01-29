The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has expanded its probe into an alleged bribery case involving two Northern Railway officials after conducting late-night searches at their residences on Ayodhya Road, Lucknow, officials confirmed on Wednesday. CBI probes wider bribery network after raids on arrested NR officials’ homes in Lucknow

The searches were conducted at a flat in Spring Apartment, belonging to Akash Tyagi, an accountant in the office of the divisional railway manager (DRM), Northern Railway, Lucknow, and at the residence of Akshay Srivastava, assistant divisional finance manager (ADFM) in the same office. Both officials were arrested earlier after being caught allegedly accepting ₹70,000 as part payment of a bribe linked to the processing of a pension case.

During the overnight searches, CBI teams recovered several documents and records, which are now being examined. Investigators said the seized material may help assess the financial dealings handled by the accused and determine whether established procedures were bypassed.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the agency suspects the case may not be limited to the single transaction that led to the arrests. The documents are being scrutinised for alleged irregularities in pension approvals, settlement of retirement benefits and other financial clearances processed through the DRM office.

Officials said investigators are examining whether similar undue favours were allegedly extended to other beneficiaries in exchange for illegal gratification. Approval trails, paperwork and related records are being analysed to identify any possible pattern.

The case was registered on Tuesday following a complaint alleging that a bribe had been demanded to facilitate the pension process of the complainant’s aunt. The accused were caught in a trap operation the same day while allegedly accepting part of the demanded amount. Both officials have been arrested and are being produced before the competent court as the investigation progresses.

The probe has also drawn attention due to a recent bribery case involving Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) officials in Jhansi that surfaced on December 31, 2025. Investigators are assessing whether similar methods were allegedly used in the Lucknow case, particularly in pension approvals and post-retirement settlements. The CBI is examining seized documents, digital records and approval chains for signs of repeated illegal demands.

Investigators are also looking into whether the accused acted alone or whether others, within or outside the department, were involved. While officials cautioned that the investigation is still at a preliminary stage, the possibility of a broader network is one of the angles under examination.