Centre avoiding discussions on burning issues: Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday alleged that the Centre was keeping the Opposition engaged in petty issues in Parliament to avoid discussions on burning issues and added this would lead to autocracy.
“Even during the Parliament session, there is no proper discussion on burning issues. Due to this, the central government succeeds in escaping its responsibility,” she said during a review meeting of her party’s state units in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in New Delhi.
“It is grossly unfair, anti-people and bad for the country. If the governments are not serious, responsible and accountable towards the Parliament and Houses in states, it will further increase autocracy in the country,” she said. Mayawati claimed there was currently no government which could pro-actively work on issues such as inflation, poverty and unemployment with honesty.
Addressing the party leaders and office bearers, the BSP chief charged the BJP with trying to topple democratically elected governments. The money power was posing a threat to regional party governments, she alleged.
Mayawati further alleged that casteism, corruption and malice hollowed the country during the Congress regime but these were coupled with communal violence, tension and animosity in the BJP rule.
She claimed that even in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh and southern states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the governments were unable to provide employment opportunities to tackle poverty.
On the political fiasco in Maharashtra and developments in Jharkhand, she said, “Earlier, due to the dominance of criminals, politics was unstable and infamous. But now, money power is dominating. It is becoming very difficult for governments of small parties to survive.”
-
Day temperature on rise in Pune city; moderate rainfall likely till August 9
Despite rain forecast, the day temperature in the city has been on the rise, according to India Meteorological Department, Pune. On Thursday, the day temperature in Pune was reported at 32.3 degrees Celsius which was 4.8 degrees warmer than normal. On Wednesday as well, Pune reported day temperature of 32.1 degrees Celsius which was 4.5 degrees Celsius warmer than normal. The city also witnessed rainfall in the evening for the past two days.
-
PMC initiates third-party quality audit of 640 Pune roads
Amid complaints from residents about appalling state of roads, Pune Municipal Corporation has initiated a process to carry out a third-party audit of construction quality of 640 roads identified under the Defect Liability Period (DLP). According to officials, PMC has in the first phase collected information about roads that come under DLP. These roads are mostly located in nine wards of PMC including Aundh-Baner, Shivajinagar-Ghole road, Kothrud-Bavdhan, Warje-Karvenagar, Hadapsar-Mundhwa, Wanowrie-Ramtekadi, Kondhwa-Yeolewadi, Kasba-Vishraumbaug and Bibwewadi.
-
Filling Allahabad University teachers’ posts reserved for EWS aspirants proving tough
Allahabad University is struggling to fill the posts of professors and associate professors reserved for economically weaker section candidates. Same is the case of candidates vying for the post of professors. If one takes case of Allahabad University, recently the recruitment process of teachers has been completed in 11 subjects. In nine of them, there were four posts of professor under EWS quota and all four remained vacant.
-
Protest Against Moharram Gate: UP MLA’s father refuses to end sit-in
The protest against a temporary gate put up by Muslims during Moharram month continued at the Kunda tehsil in Pratapgarh on Thursday, with father of Kunda MLA Raja Bhaiyya, Uday Pratap Singh, refusing to end the stir until his demand was met. Condition of Uday Pratap, 89, who belongs to the Bhadri estate of Pratapgarh, deteriorated on Wednesday night as the octogenarian refused food and medicines too.
-
PWD clerk in UP found dead inside office, wife suspects foul play
A junior clerk at the Public Works Department office was found dead inside her husband Vipin's' office, opposite the Raj Bhavan under Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on Wednesday midnight. The clerk's wife Sapna Singh, alleged foul play and has accused two other clerks of the same department of being involved in her husband Vipin's death. The junior clerk, Vipin Singh's body was found inside the administration wing of PWD headquarters.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics