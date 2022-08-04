Centre avoiding discussions on burning issues: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday alleged that the Centre was keeping the Opposition engaged in petty issues in Parliament to avoid discussions on burning issues and added this would lead to autocracy.

“Even during the Parliament session, there is no proper discussion on burning issues. Due to this, the central government succeeds in escaping its responsibility,” she said during a review meeting of her party’s state units in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in New Delhi.

“It is grossly unfair, anti-people and bad for the country. If the governments are not serious, responsible and accountable towards the Parliament and Houses in states, it will further increase autocracy in the country,” she said. Mayawati claimed there was currently no government which could pro-actively work on issues such as inflation, poverty and unemployment with honesty.

Addressing the party leaders and office bearers, the BSP chief charged the BJP with trying to topple democratically elected governments. The money power was posing a threat to regional party governments, she alleged.

Mayawati further alleged that casteism, corruption and malice hollowed the country during the Congress regime but these were coupled with communal violence, tension and animosity in the BJP rule.

She claimed that even in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh and southern states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the governments were unable to provide employment opportunities to tackle poverty.

On the political fiasco in Maharashtra and developments in Jharkhand, she said, “Earlier, due to the dominance of criminals, politics was unstable and infamous. But now, money power is dominating. It is becoming very difficult for governments of small parties to survive.” (With Agency Inputs)