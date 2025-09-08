Centre ignored disaster mgmt in country: UP Congress chief

The Uttar Pradesh Congress has accused the central government of “ignoring disaster management in the country”, which Congress said was significant in the present flood situation in several states in the country. Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai. (HT file)

On Monday, state Congress chief Ajay Rai claimed, “The UPA government had worked and strengthened the national disaster relief and rescue institution but the Modi government did nothing in this direction for the past 11 years.”

Rai was at a Gurudwara located in Chander Nagar, Alambagh, to offer prayers and handed over a cheque to the Granthi Sahib of the Gurudwara for financial assistance to help the flood victims in Punjab.

“Due to heavy rainfall, the water level of rivers has increased resulting in a flood situation in several states. Lakhs of people have been affected by this natural disaster. People in flood-affected areas are not even able to get food, clean drinking water and medicines. To provide relief to them, Congress workers are going to the flood-affected areas and providing relief material to the people,” the state Congress chief said.

Addressing the media, Rai said: “We cannot stop natural disasters but by strengthening the institutions formed for disasters, whether they are at the national level or the state level, we can provide maximum protection by quick response in such situations.”

‘Form SIT to probe girls’ kidnappings’

Congress legislature party leader in the UP Assembly Aradhana Mishra has demanded the Uttar Pradesh government to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on incidents of kidnapping of girls. In a letter to CM Yogi Adityanath on the kidnapping of girls in Ambedkar Nagar, she also expressed concern over such incidents.

“A very shocking incident has come to light in Ambedkar Nagar district where in the last one month, FIRs have been registered at 18 police stations for the kidnapping of 56 girls. This is not a normal incident, it seems to be a well-planned conspiracy and is very serious,” she said.

Congress leader said, “A high-level SIT should be formed so that the truth can come out through investigation and action can be taken against the criminals.”